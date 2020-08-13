MSHSAA adds option for schools to play alternate fall, spring seasons

Missouri high schools will have an alternate option for their fall and spring sports seasons if the coronavirus pandemic disrupts the traditional schedule.
The Missouri State Activities Association released a statement Thursday, Aug. 13 that said it will offer an alternative option for its member schools to play fall sports in the spring and to start spring sports later with games stretching into the summer.
“The traditional seasons are still being offered at this time for those schools able to participate,” MSHSAA Executive Director Kerwin Urhahn said. “Today’s action by the Board of Directors puts into place a plan of action our staff devised in the event a school is not able to participate partially or in whole. This could give those students an opportunity to complete a season in their sport.”
MSHSAA said any school that opts for the alternate fall season will also be automatically entered into the alternate spring seasons. Schools will be able to opt out of the alternate spring season by contacting the MSHSAA office.
The alternate fall season would begin on March 12 and conclude on May 1 while the alternate spring season would begin May 14 and conclude July 10.
The winter season would remain unchanged with the first practices starting Nov. 1 and the season concluding on March 20. Schools will be allowed to join the winter season when the activities are permitted under local health guidelines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.