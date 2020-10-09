MSHSAA alters postseason slate for softball, boys soccer

The Missouri State High School Activities Association announced changes to the postseason dates and locations for both softball and boys soccer tournaments this fall.
The state semifinal contests for softball will be hosted by a member school with Class 2-5 playing those games on Oct. 24 and Class 1 playing on Oct. 27. The games were originally scheduled to be played at Killian Softball Complex in Springfield. All five championship finals will still be held at that facility, but the dates have been moved to Oct. 29-31. No third-place games will be played.
The boys soccer district tournaments for Class 3 and 4 will have a shortened window with those games being scheduled from Oct. 31 to Nov. 4. The sectional round for those classes will be held on Nov. 7. The quarterfinal round for all four classes will now be held on Nov. 10 with the semifinal round set for Nov. 14 at member-school site. The championship games are scheduled for Nov. 20-21, but a site for the games is yet to be determined. No third-place games will be played.
In a press release, MSHSAA said the modifications were made as a response to venue limitations and travel concerns related to COVID-19. The organization said it has provided specific information and details about the changes to its member schools and all aspects of the postseason are subject to the possibility of additional changes.
