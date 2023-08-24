LIBERTY — Halfway across the world in a city with just under 100,000 people, Liberty’s Abigail Mullen was awarded a gold medal. The junior volleyball player for the Blue Jays was with Team USA for the Girls U-19 World Championship in Osijek, Croatia. Mullen was one of 12 players on the team that represented the country.
“Reflecting on how hard this team worked in such a short amount of time to be the best we can was really cool to see in a moment like that,” she said. “Also, just knowing what our team had done, being one of four teams in USA volleyball history to win gold in a major championship was super surreal and I was so happy and grateful to do it with this group of girls.”
Mullen and her teammates had their backs against the wall during the gold medal match against Türkiye (Turkey). The Americans won the match 3-2 (20-25, 23-25, 25-22, 25-16, 15-10). The U.S. trailed 2-0, but things turned around as they won narrowly in the third set.
“Once we won the third set, you could tell a switch had been flipped within our team and I don’t think anything could’ve stopped us from there,” Mullen said.
Last year, Mullen was a part of Team USA that played in the U-19 Pan-Am Cup in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She shared while that experience elevated her game, it was amazing to travel to a place she had never been. It also served as another chance to play teams that she has never played.
“Since it was World Championships, the tournament had all of the best teams from around the world,” she said. “So we got to play teams like Serbia, Japan, Italy and Poland, which was really fun and a good challenge.”
Back in Liberty, while Mullen was playing in the gold medal match, the Blue Jays gathered outside the gymnasium and watched her play on a projector. Liberty head coach April Fleming was extremely proud of Mullen and her hard work to reach that moment.
“We were following her and making sure that we are providing support,” the coach said. “Letting her know that we are proud of her and supporting her even though she can’t really see us. We are excited for her and this really unique and cool opportunity.”
Mullen’s outstanding summer is not complete. She is currently playing for Team USA in the U-21 Women’s World Championships in Mexico. The tournament finishes Saturday, Aug. 26. As she returns to the Liberty line-up, there are new skills she learned throughout this process she is excited to bring to the local court.
“Throughout our time together, one of our big focuses was mindfulness and trying to slow our mind down in high stress moments. So even just taking a breath before you serve or before a play really helped as a reset,” Mullen said.
