LIBERTY — Halfway across the world in a city with just under 100,000 people, Liberty’s Abigail Mullen was awarded a gold medal. The junior volleyball player for the Blue Jays was with Team USA for the Girls U-19 World Championship in Osijek, Croatia. Mullen was one of 12 players on the team that represented the country.

“Reflecting on how hard this team worked in such a short amount of time to be the best we can was really cool to see in a moment like that,” she said. “Also, just knowing what our team had done, being one of four teams in USA volleyball history to win gold in a major championship was super surreal and I was so happy and grateful to do it with this group of girls.”

Abigail Mullen

Liberty’s Abigail Mullen is seen here playing for Team USA during the FIVB Girls U-19 World Championship.
Abigail Mullen

Abigail Mullen, far left, poses with her team and her gold medal after winning the FIVB Girls U-19 World Championship.
Abigail Mullen

Liberty’s Abigail Mullen playing for Team USA during the FIVB Girls U-19 World Championship.

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at LKeating@cherryroad.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.