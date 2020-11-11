Northland coaches, cheer program inducted into Missouri Sports Hall of Fame

Mark Thomas, who coached football at Kearney High School from 1999 to 2006; Roger Lower, who coaches Liberty North High School softball; and the Liberty High School cheerleading program are being inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame alongside longtime Kansas City Royal Alex Gordon and the Kansas City Chiefs’ Curley Culp.
The enshrinement in Kansas City features a noon reception and ceremony at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, at Hy-Vee Arena, formerly known as Kemper Arena. Guests are expected to adhere to Kansas City Health Department COVID-19 prevention guidelines. For tickets, call (417) 889-3100.
Liberty High School Cheerleading Program
The Liberty High School cheerleading program is the top in the state.
It holds the most Class 5 championships in state history with 11, covering years from 2008 to 2010 and 2013 to 2019. It also took fifth place in 2004 and 2006 and was a state runner-up in 2007.
Liberty has qualified for nationals eight times and placed in the top 15 twice. The program is in its 78th year and, like many high schools across Missouri, turned its attention to competitive cheer years ago, states a release.
Brenda Moats has been the head coach since 2004. In her era, at least 40 cheerleaders have earned college scholarships. IN addition to cheering for sporting events, Liberty Cheer also performs at children’s charity and community events.
Mark Thomas — football coach
Thomas, the former Kearney football coach, has been a part of seven teams’ trips to a state championship either as a player, assistant coach or head coach. Six of those teams won the title.
As a high school head coach, he has a combined 161-104 win-loss record through Oct. 16, 2020, with four state championship teams: Boonville, 1998 in Class 3; Kearney, 2002 and 2003 in Class 4; and Odessa, 2019 in Class 3. His head coaching career spans time at Osceola, 1980; Odessa, 1985-1987 and 2013 to present; Boonville, 1996-1998; and Belton, 2011 to 2012.
A William Jewell College graduate, Thomas also served as an assistant at Jefferson City from 1981 to 1984 and from 2006 to 2010 and at the University of Central Missouri from 1988 to 1995.
Thomas was a senior on Boonville’s 1974 state championship team and an assistant on Jefferson City’s 1984 team that won Class 5. He also guided Odessa to a state runner-up spot in 2015.
Roger Lower — softball coach
Lower has been one of the state’s most successful high school softball coaches, with more than 500 victories — most at Blue Springs High School. Lower spent 20 seasons at Blue Springs and his teams averaged 23 wins a season and won three state championships in Class 3, states a release.
The state championships cover the years 1996, 1999 and 2008 fall seasons. Blue Springs also advanced to the state semifinals in 2007 and placed third, and was a state runner-up in 2011. Lower’s 2006 team finished 32-0 — the only Class 4 team to go unbeaten and untied in a season.
Lower also was an assistant for the football team at Blue Springs. He is now retired and living in Kansas City following with three seasons at Liberty North High School, where he secured his 500th victory in 2019.
