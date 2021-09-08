Perfect game by Cotter leads Warriors to win over Raytown South

Haley Cotter threw a perfect game Tuesday, Sept. 7, to lead the Smithville Warriors softball team past Raytown South 16-0.
Smithville got things started in the first inning when Ashlyn Langhus doubled on a 1-0 count, scoring two runs.
The Warriors Varsity put up eight runs in the second inning. Lily Wornson, Elizabeth Palmer, Ellie Pickett, Kelsie Eisman, and Wornson each had RBIs in the frame.
Cotter went four innings, allowing no runs or hits, striking out six and walking zero.
Raytown South allowed 14 hits and 16 runs over three innings.
The Warriors scattered their 14 hits in the game. Cotter, Palmer, and Wornson each had multiple hits, but Cotter led Smithville with three hits in three at bats.
“Smithville Warriors Varsity was sure-handed in the field and didn’t commit a single error. Palmer had the most chances in the field with four,” said coach Kaily Mayhugh.
