LIBERTY — Flying high is not for the faint of heart, but it is for the daredevil. Liberty’s Rachel Homoly has that adrenaline junkie side to her and it is on display when she competes in pole vault for the Blue Jays.

Homoly has become one of the premier pole vaulters in the nation. For her success as a vaulter, Homoly was named the Courier-Tribune’s girls Athlete of the Year for Liberty. She garnered 10 of the 19 nominations made.

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.