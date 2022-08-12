LIBERTY — Flying high is not for the faint of heart, but it is for the daredevil. Liberty’s Rachel Homoly has that adrenaline junkie side to her and it is on display when she competes in pole vault for the Blue Jays.
Homoly has become one of the premier pole vaulters in the nation. For her success as a vaulter, Homoly was named the Courier-Tribune’s girls Athlete of the Year for Liberty. She garnered 10 of the 19 nominations made.
“I am really excited, not something that I expected. I saw the posts flying around and through that maybe I had a shot,” she said. “So, when I found out, it was super cool. I am super thankful.”
“Rachel is a phenomenal high jumper who is extremely dedicated to the sport,” Laura Chambers wrote in her nomination. “But most importantly, she is a fantastic student, great leader and friend to all at Liberty High School.”
The pole vaulter had an extremely successful season as she won the state championship for the Blue Jays. But, she didn’t just win the state championship, she clobbered it by clearing 14 feet. That mark was a state record, but Homoly rarely pats herself on the back.
She loves her teammates and her fellow vaulters, praising them constantly in interviews and at meets. This friendly atmosphere helps Homoly thrive in the sport she is most passionate about.
“In this sport, your biggest competitors are cheering you on. Obviously, you want to hit that bigger mark and come away with the win, but ultimately, they know what you are going through and they are excited for you,” she explained. “It is really helpful to hear people cheering and be excited to be there.”
This summer, she competed and won in an outdoor street event in Omaha. It’s a special event that brings strong vaulters to Omaha from across the country. Homoly said the event afforded her the ability to do something new in a new environment.
Along with vaulting this summer, she has also been going to the gym, working on CrossFit, another love of hers.
“I have been hitting it hard in the gym. I CrossFit three times a week. I’ve also been doing some speed, sprint workouts on the other days,” Homoly explained.
As a top high school prospect, Homoly has her pick of colleges.
She plans to go on visits this fall and hopes to make a decision by Thanksgiving, but all things are up in the air as she tries to enjoy her last season with the Blue Jays.
“It has been an amazing process and I have had a lot of good conversations with a lot of good coaches,” she shared. “I have always wanted to go south. I am taking a visit at Baylor, Oklahoma, Ole Miss and Arkansas.”
Homoly has dreams of vaulting professionally post college, but her decision to pick college will also involve academics. She also continues to move the bar higher, wanting to reach 15 feet. It’s a mark no high school girl athlete has ever achieved.
“I was so excited to hit 14 feet because I was itching for it so bad. To be consistent in the 14-foot range would be my goal,” Homoly said. “To be the first girl to hit 15 feet in high school would be incredible.”
As her final year at Liberty approaches, Homoly insists she is going to enjoy the ride and take each day step by step.
Her love of her school, teammates and her sport has made her a worthy winner of the girls Athlete of the Year for Liberty.
