SMITHVILLE — It was a year of many championships and awards for Smithville in the 2021-22 sports season. It would be only right that the Courier-Tribune Smithville boys’ Athlete of the Year is an individual who significantly contributed to this successful year.
Recent graduate of Smithville High, Rhett Foster, earned the award by received a staggering 298 nominations from the 379 cast in the CT’s readership survey.
“I am super grateful. I have worked really hard to be the best that I can,” Foster said of the award win. “There are a lot of great athletes in my class. I am happy that I was able to earn this award.”
Many of the nominations for Foster described his success in sports, but a majority wrote about his positive attitude and strong character.
“He’s successful on and off the field and an all-around good kid,” Lindsay Barrow wrote in her nomination.
“Rhett is an amazing role model for all of the kids in our community. He proved to everyone that you could do three sports and be the best at all of them,” Dana Erickson wrote.
Foster played three sports in the past year. He was standout wide receiver in football, played forward in basketball and a was hurdler on the track. On the grid iron, Foster explained that the legendary game against MICDS in the state semifinals will go down as one of his favorite games to ever play in.
“We never stopped pushing the gas even when we were down,” he shared. “We had some moments that we didn’t play our best, but we were able to come back and we did everything we could to fight back.”
Not only did Foster play in big games, he was crucial to Warrior teams’ successes. In the second play from scrimmage in the state championship, Foster received a long pass from Andrew Hedgecorth for the opening score of the game. Thanks in part to Foster’s opening touchdown, the Warriors went on to claim the state title.
“The football championship was incredible. I was so happy for the team and the town,” he said. “We did something that has never been done before, it was an amazing feeling.”
In the winter season, Foster was key in starting the game off on the right foot. He was the man in the middle for the opening tip in basketball. Foster used his long frame and jumping ability to grab rebounds while filling the space on the fast break to get to the rim.
Foster helped the Warriors claim two mid-season championships, but shared a regular season game against Ruskin was his favorite. Foster scored 10 points, but it wasn’t his individual stats that made the game his favorite.
“It was one of the best games that we played,” he said. “It was a good all-around game. We had at least four players with at least 10 points. That was a great moment.”
In the spring, Foster was a busy athlete and began his quest for individual glory. Foster specializes in the 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles on the track.
He explained that the beginning of the track season was tough as he struggled with a leg injury sustained during the football season.
The injury never slowed Foster down as he moved towards the state championship.
At the final meet, Foster went toe-to-toe with Kearney’s Luke Noland. It was a tough race where Noland earned the win, but Foster notched a school record.
Later in the meet, Foster had a blazing time in the 300-meter hurdles, breaking another school record en-route to the individual state championship.
“It was a tough race because there were some young guys. The 300 is all about who wants it the most,” Foster explained. “When we made the turn and went down the straight, I could see them out of the corner of my eye. I did not want to get beat again.”
The next step for Foster is college. He is heading to Brookings, South Dakota. He accepted a scholarship at South Dakota State University to play football. It’s place with a pedigree of talent who compete in the NCAA D-I FCS.
“The philosophies that they have and what they are trying to do with the program is one of the biggest reasons why I chose South Dakota State,” Foster said.
