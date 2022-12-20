KANSAS CITY — The Kearney wrestling program took to the mats of the Kansas City Stampede during the two-day event that began on Friday, Dec. 16 and finished the following day. The tournament was held at Bartle Hall in downtown Kansas City. The girls team finished in 10th place out of 44 teams. The boys team in 45th place out of 67 teams that competed.

The star of the tournament for Kearney was Bailey Martin. The sophomore wrestler finished in second place in the 110-pound weight class. She pinned her first three opponents as she reached the semifinals.

