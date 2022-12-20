KANSAS CITY — The Kearney wrestling program took to the mats of the Kansas City Stampede during the two-day event that began on Friday, Dec. 16 and finished the following day. The tournament was held at Bartle Hall in downtown Kansas City. The girls team finished in 10th place out of 44 teams. The boys team in 45th place out of 67 teams that competed.
The star of the tournament for Kearney was Bailey Martin. The sophomore wrestler finished in second place in the 110-pound weight class. She pinned her first three opponents as she reached the semifinals.
In the semifinals, Martin faced Sophia Miller from Francis Howell Central. Miller took a big lead on the Kearney wrestler as she led 12-7 after the first two periods. But, Martin had a fierce comeback and was able to pin Miller with 1 minute left in the final period to win the match and move to the championship bout. Martin would get pinned in the championship by Aroma Marrufo of Fort Osage.
Three other wrestlers earned spots on the podium for Kearney. Senior Hailey Romero pinned her first three opponents in the 170-pound division. She reached the semifinals where she lost by a 8-1 decision. Romero would win her next two bouts by pinning her opponents to secure third place.
Kearney’s Riley Walker and Kailey Romero both finished in fifth place, too. Walker earned fifth in the 105-pound weight class and Kailey Romero earned a spot on the podium in the 235-pound weight division.
Boys
On the boys side, only one wrestler made the podium for the Bulldogs. Sophomore Ryder Shelton finished in fifth place in the 113-pound weight class. Shelton won his first two matches via technical fall as he advanced to the quarterfinals. He lost to Newton’s Lucas Kaufman by a 9-4 decision in the quarterfinals.
Shelton followed the loss by pinning his next two opponents on the consolation side of the bracket. He lost in the consolation semifinals by a 16-5 major decision. In the fifth-place match, he earned his revenge by defeating Kaufman 3-2 in a decision. Shelton finished fifth this year in the 113-pound weight class. Last year, he finished fifth in the 106-pound weight class in the Kansas City Stampede.
The girls will compete at Battle High School in their next tournament, which will take place on Thursday, Dec. 29. The boys and girls will compete in their first home event against Grandview and Raytown South on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
