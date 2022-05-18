KEARNEY — Smithville competed in the Class 4 District 8 Championship hosted by Kearney on Saturday, May 14. The Warriors finished the track meet in second place in both the boys and girls division. The boys finished with 156 points, which was only 4.5 point shy of the team title. The girls finished with 146 points to take the runner-up prize.
Boys
For the boys, Smithville came away with three event championships. Rhett Foster continues to be a stand-out performer for the Warriors as he won the double for his squad. He won the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 14.64, edging out Kearney’s Luke Noland by a fraction. Foster was the top performer in the 300-meter hurdles, too. He came away with a time of 38.91, which was faster than the completion by almost a full second.
Those two times for Foster were new school records. The top times have been in place since 2010 when Randall Dowell held the record.
The second winner for boys came in a throwing event. Jayce Farell won the shot put with a throw of 56 feet 1/2 inch. Smithville’s Lucas Trotter came in second to qualify for the sectional competition. Farell was able to finish in second place in discus as well. The second-place performance sets him up to compete in both throwing events at sectionals.
Elsewhere on the field, Cole Turner qualified for sectionals in javelin as he came in third with a throw of 163 feet 11 inches. Turner broke the school record held previously by Cameron Meek in 2018.
Zachary Miller and Ryan Pestano finished in second and fourth place in pole vault as they made it through to the next round.
Max McKenzie skied through the air to take second place in long jump. He ended with a mark of 21 feet 2 1/2 inches. Spencer Engle will represent Smithville in high jump as he ended the day in third place.
Back on the track, Jet Ingles continued to represent his name well by finishing second place in the 100-meter dash and third place in the 200-meter dash.
Liam Adair qualified for sectionals through tactical, smart running in the 1600-meter run and the 3200-meter run. He ended in second place in both races that featured hot, steamy conditions.
Girls
For the girls, Smithville won four events as the team won in distance and field categories. First, Kali Brown has made a name for herself as one of the best discus throwers in the area. She won the event by over 14 feet. Her toss of 123 feet 3 inches was incredible as she earned the individual win.
Kennedy Outler won high jump by eclipsing the 5-foot mark. She cleared 5 feet 3 inches to gain the win which was 3 3/4 inches higher than her competition.
In the distance events, Naomi Hunter won the 1600-meter run and the 3200-meter run. The freshman will head to sectionals representing the Warriors in both events. In the 800-meter run, Bailey Cutler finished in second place and Avery Bannwarth finished in fourth to move to the next round.
Julia Fisher squeezed into the sectional round of the 100-meter hurdles. She came across the line in fourth place with a time of 18.37.
Makayla Hopkins gained the silver medal in the long and triple jumps at the district meet. She will feature in both events at sectionals. Haley Scott finished in fourth place of pole vault to move her to the next round of jumping.
Warriors that have qualified for sectionals will head to Warrensburg on Saturday, May 21. The top four at sectional will advance to the Class 4 State Championship on Friday, May 27.
