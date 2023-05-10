RAYTOWN — Smithville competed in the Suburban Conference Blue Championship hosted by Raytown South on May 3. The boys team finished in second place with 116 points. The girls team also took second place with 147 points.

Smithville’s Liam Adair had a busy day of work in the distance events. He won the 1600-meter run in a time of 4:45.76 and he followed it by winning the 3200-meter run in a time of 10:15.13. Adair also took second place in the 800-meter run by finishing in a time of 2:05.17.

Smithville boys, girls take 2nd in conference championship

Smithville’s Naomi Hunter won the 800-, 1600- and 3200-meter run in the conference championship May 3.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.