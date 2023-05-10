Smithville boys, girls take 2nd in conference championship

RAYTOWN — Smithville competed in the Suburban Conference Blue Championship hosted by Raytown South on May 3. The boys team finished in second place with 116 points. The girls team also took second place with 147 points.
Smithville’s Liam Adair had a busy day of work in the distance events. He won the 1600-meter run in a time of 4:45.76 and he followed it by winning the 3200-meter run in a time of 10:15.13. Adair also took second place in the 800-meter run by finishing in a time of 2:05.17.
Jet Coleman won the 200-meter dash in a time of 22.08. Coleman also took second place in the 100-meter dash as he was topped by .02 seconds. Jayce Farrell finished in second place in shot put with a throw of 52-6/5. Farrell also took third place in discus. Ryan Pestano and Logan Hennegin were the final two competitors to make the podium. Pestano finished in second and Hennegin took third in pole vault.
On the girls side, Naomi Hunter was one of the best athletes on the track in the entire meet. She won the 800-meter run in a time of 2:29.58. Hunter followed it by winning the 1600-meter run in a time of 5:38.63. She finished the day by winning the 3200-meter run in a time of 11:44.70, earning herself three individual conference titles.
In the field events, Rylee Thompson took second place and Kennedy Outler finished in third place in the high jump. Baylee Davis earned third place in the triple jump.
Rounding out the group of top-three finishers was Megan Deeney in third place of pole vault.
Smithville will participate in the district championship on Saturday, May 13. The meet will be held at Staley High School.
