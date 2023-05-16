KANSAS CITY — Smithville track and field competed well in the Class 4 District 8 Championship on Saturday, May 13. The top four athletes in each event qualified for the sectional championship on Saturday, May 20.

The boys squad finished second in the team scoring with 178 points, which was 18 points shy of the title. The girls team also took second place by scoring 125.50 points.

Smithville Track

Smithville's Jet Coleman during the 200-meter dash in the Class 4 District 8 Championship on Saturday, May 13. 
Smithville Track

Smithville's Liam Adair during the Class 4 District 8 Championship on Saturday, May 13. 
Smithville Track

Smithville's Marcus Eastridge competes in the 110-meter hurdles in the Class 4 District 8 Championship on Saturday, May 13. 
Smithville Track

Smithville's Naomi Hunter during the Class 4 District 8 Championship on Saturday, May 13. 

