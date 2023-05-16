KANSAS CITY — Smithville track and field competed well in the Class 4 District 8 Championship on Saturday, May 13. The top four athletes in each event qualified for the sectional championship on Saturday, May 20.
The boys squad finished second in the team scoring with 178 points, which was 18 points shy of the title. The girls team also took second place by scoring 125.50 points.
Jet Coleman continues to be one of the best sprinters in the Kansas City metro area. He won the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash and took third in the 400-meter dash. Liam Adair won the 1600-meter run with a time of 4:23.28. He followed it by finishing in second in the 3200-meter run. Quentin Zimmer earned third place in the 800-meter run.
Ethan Ritenour and Marcus Eastridge finished third and fourth in the 110-meter hurdles. Eastridge ended in second place in the 300-meter hurdles and Ritenour qualified for sectionals by taking fourth in the event.
In the field events, Spencer Engle secured second place in high jump. Logan Hennegin finished in second place in pole vault. Max McKenzie took second place in long jump and Michael Mah earned fourth in the same event. Mah also finished in fourth in triple jump.
Jayce Farrell placed second in shot put and discus in the district meet. Kaulen Mueller earned third place in javelin.
Roman Gilchrist, Dominic Butler, Ethan Schmidt and Eastridge took fourth place in the 4x200-meter relay. Eastridge, Zimmer, Schmidt and Butler finished third place in the 4x400-meter relay. Lyndon Russell, Colin Miller, Zimmer and Adair secured third place in the 4x800-meter relay.
Girls
On the girls side, Naomi Hunter showed her strength once again in the distance events. She won the 1600-meter run and the 3200-meter run to become an individual district champion.
Bailey Cutler competed in the 800-meter run and finished in third place. Rylee Thompson finished in fourth place in the 400-meter dash while Julia Fisher qualified for sectionals by taking fourth in the 100-meter hurdles.
In the field events, Kennedy Outler won high jump by reaching a mark of 5 feet, 1 inch. Thompson finished in third place. Bayley Freeman qualified for sectionals by taking third in pole vault. Ellie Noll won discus by over 5 feet. Baylee Davis took second in triple jump for the Warriors.
Abigail Nichols, Kaitlyn Harper, Thompson and Cutler finished in second place in the 4x400-meter relay. Ally Pottebaum, Kylee Bollinger, Cutler and Hunter took second in the 4x800-meter relay.
All of these athletes will be competing in the Class 4 Sectional 4 Championship at Warrensburg High School on Saturday, May 20. The top four athletes from sectionals qualify for the Class 4 State Championship.
