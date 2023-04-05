SMITHVILLE — The Warriors opened their track and field season by hosting their home meet on Friday, March 30. The boys and girls teams both finished in second place in the overall standings. The boys team scored 121 points, which was 21.33 points shy of Maryville. On the girls’ side, Smithville scored 91 points as North Platte took the team title with 96 points.
Boys
Leading the way for the Warriors in their opening meet was star sprinter Jet Coleman. He won the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.21. The junior also won the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.51. Liam Adair secured second place in the 3200-meter run with a time of 9:46.34.
One of the top throwers in the area, Jayce Farrell, started his season strong. He won the discus with a throw of 50.27 meters. He also won the shot put with a throw of 16.49 meters. Smithville's Cole Turner put in a strong performance in the javelin. He wont the event with a throw of 49.55 meters.
Smithville’s field events went well as Spencer Engle grabbed second place in the high jump. He reached 1.78 meters to grab the silver medal. Michael Mah earned second place in the triple jump as he landed in the pit with a jump of 12.37 meters.
Girls
Smithville’s Naomi Hunter was one of the best performers for the Warriors in the opening meet.
Hunter won the 800-meter run with a time of 2:31.52. She beat the competition by almost 5 seconds. The distance runner also took second in the 1600-meter run with a time of 5:29.34. In windy conditions, she practically ran the entire race alone. The performance was a testament to her mental strength along with her physical ability.
In the field events, Ellie Noll won the discus event with a throw of 33.02 meters, which was 2.5 meters farther than the second-place finisher. Rylee Thompson won the long jump with a mark of 4.61 meters.
Kennedy Outler took second place in the high jump with a mark of 1.50 meters. Rounding out the team, Baylee Davis finished second in the triple jump. She hit a mark of 9.99 meters in the event.
The Warriors will be competing in their next meet at Kearney on Thursday, April 6.
