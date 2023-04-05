SMITHVILLE — The Warriors opened their track and field season by hosting their home meet on Friday, March 30. The boys and girls teams both finished in second place in the overall standings. The boys team scored 121 points, which was 21.33 points shy of Maryville. On the girls’ side, Smithville scored 91 points as North Platte took the team title with 96 points.

Boys

Smithville Track

Smithville's Jet Coleman competes in the 100-yard sprint on Friday, March 31. 
Smithville Track and Field

Smithville's Jayce Farrell throws shot put on Friday, March 31. 
Smithville Track

Smithville's Naomi Hunter runs in the 1600-meter run on Friday, March 31. 

