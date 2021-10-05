SMITHVILLE — The Warriors girls volleyball team continue their hot streak after they swept Grandview 25-13, 25-16, 25-10, during the team's pink out game, which supports cancer efforts.
The win on Monday, Oct. 4, gave Smithville their eighth straight victory, which head coach Katy Minnix credits her amazing seniors with for leading the team through this stretch of success.
“They support each other,” Minnix said. “Everything they did was what I asked them to do.”
Smithville looked poised throughout the evening with good passing and anticipation. Each set, they were able to jump in front of of the Kearney Bulldogs quickly as they never relinquished the lead.
“I though they played a really good game, especially a Monday game coming off of Homecoming,” Minnix said. “They did a great job in coverage and the short game.”
Before the game, Smithville honored players and families that have been affected by cancer. A nice moment and presentation was shown as players and family members received pink flowers. A silent auction and monetary donation occurred, raising money for the Julia Bargman Hope Foundation. Players, fans, coaches and officials all wore pink during the game for breast cancer awareness.
Tuesday, Oct. 5, the Warriors will put their win streak on the line once again as they take on Ruskin away from home.
