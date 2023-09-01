SMITHVILLE — The Warriors are off and running as the new softball season has not stopped since game one. Smithville has already played six games in the first week of play. They were one of a handful of teams that played in the Greater Kansas City Suburban Softball Invitational hosted by William Chrisman.

Smithville Softball

Smithville's Macy Shumway celebrates after reaching second base against Grain Valley on Monday, Aug. 28.  

The biggest highlight for the Warriors during the weekend tournament was their 20-2 win over Chrisman. Kirsten Clancy had a big game as she finished with a triple and a double to help boost a Warriors line-up that was dominate all game.

Smithville Softball

Smithville's coach, Amanda Bradberry, is seen during a game against Grain Valley on Monday, Aug. 28. 
Smithville Softball

Smithville's Shelby Callahan throws to first base against Grain Valley on Monday, Aug. 28. 

