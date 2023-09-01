SMITHVILLE — The Warriors are off and running as the new softball season has not stopped since game one. Smithville has already played six games in the first week of play. They were one of a handful of teams that played in the Greater Kansas City Suburban Softball Invitational hosted by William Chrisman.
The biggest highlight for the Warriors during the weekend tournament was their 20-2 win over Chrisman. Kirsten Clancy had a big game as she finished with a triple and a double to help boost a Warriors line-up that was dominate all game.
Following the tournament, Smithville played Grain Valley on Monday, Aug. 28. The Warriors lost 6-0 to the Eagles, but it was a much closer game than the scoreboard showed. Smithville’s Macy Shumway drilled a double to the outfield wall for the extra base hit. The Warriors were unable to bring her in to score, but according to head coach Amanda Bradberry, all of these games are great learning opportunities for the young roster. Smithville is playing many underclassmen including Shelby Callahan, who started at shortstop against the Eagles.
“We are young, but things look so good,” Bradberry said with a smile. “There is legitimate potential here. So much opportunity for the future here.”
On Tuesday, Smithville played in an incredibly high-scoring game against Park Hill South. The Panthers edged the Warriors by a score of 20-17. Smithville started the game by scoring nine runs in the first inning, but Park Hill South was able to cut down the Warriors lead and eventually take the win. Avery Sue Davis drilled a home run in the first inning, which scored Mattie Marchetti and Callahan. Ellie Pickett also hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning for the Warriors.
Smithville’s latest game came against Blue Springs South on Wednesday, Aug. 30. The Jaguars defeated the Warriors 10-0 as Smithville just could not find a run. It was a long week with many games for Smithville, but these games against higher class schools will only prepare them for the postseason.
“I think our pitchers have really held their own. There have been some things that have gotten away late in games, but I really think they have held their own,” Bradberry said. “Seeing teams like this is going to help us set our sights on state competition.”
Smithville’s next game is against St. Joseph Central at home on Tuesday, Sept. 5.
