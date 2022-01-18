SMITHVILLE — Here are the recipients of the fall 2021 awards from Smithville athletics. Congrats to all the winners.
Cross Country
Avery Bannwarth (Second Team All-Conference, All-District)
Bailey Cutler (Honorable Mention All-Conference, All-District)
Naomi Hunter (First Team All-Conference, All-District, All-State)
Genevieve Kochanowicz (Honorable Mention All-Conference)
Liam Adair (First Team All-Conference, All-District)
Regan Dunn (Second Team All-Conference)
Isaac Edson (First Team All-Conference, All-District)
Asa Kellner (First Team All-Conference, All-District)
Carter Massie (First Team All-Conference, All-District)
Nolan Pestano (Second Team All-Conference)
Quentin Zimmer (Second Team All-Conference, All-District)
Football
Derek Boyd (All-District)
Sam Calvert ( All-District, First Team All-State)
Mason Crim (All-District, First Team All-State)
Caleb Donnell (All-District, First Team All-State)
Rhett Foster (All-District, First Team All-State)
Andrew Hedgecorth (All-District, Second Team All-State)
Jacob Lakenburger (All-District)
Keltin Nitsche ( All-District, Second Team All-State)
Noah Riecker (All-District)
Noah Schuetz (All-District, Second Team All-State)
Hayden Sigg (All-District)
Cody Simoncic (All-District, First Team All-State)
Dawson Strickland (All-District, First Team All-State)
Gabe Talley (All-District, First Team All-State)
Nicholas Vaccaro (All-District, First Team All-State)
Tristan Wald (All-District)
Golf
Kali Brown (First Team All-Conference)
Cali Hatcher (First Team All-Conference)
Kenzie Moes (First Team All-Conference)
Marie Peach (First Team All-Conference)
Peyton Wohlford (First Team All-Conference)
Soccer
Kyle Corkill (First Team All-Conference, First Team All-District, First Team All-Metro, First Team All-Region, First Team All-State)
Max Dolloff (Second Team All-Conference, Honorable Mention All-District)
Regan Dunn (First Team All-Conference, First Team All-District)
Marcus Eastridge (Honorable Mention All-Conference)
Marcus Garza (Second Team All-Conference, Honorable Mention All-District)
Nick Harlin (Second Team All-Conference, Honorable Mention All-District)
Lawson Richards (Honorable Mention All-Conference)
Andrew Swopes (First Team All-Conference, Second Team All-District)
Noah Whitacre (First Team All-Conference, Second Team All-District)
Softball
Haley Cotter (First Team All-Conference)
Avery Davis (First Team All-Conference)
Ashlyn Langhus (Second Team All-Conference)
Deyton Odneal (Second Team All-Conference)
Elizabeth Palmer (First Team All-Conference)
Katie Robinette (First Team All-Conference)
Raelyn Tanner (First Team All-Conference)
Lilly Wornson (First Team All-Conference)
Volleyball
Silvia Fisher (Honorable Mention All-Conference, First Team All-District)
Kelsie Gresham (Second Team All-Conference, Second Team All-District)
Autumn Kaderly (First Team All-Conference, First Team All-District)
Kennedy Outler (Second Team All-Conference, Second Team All-District)
Isabella Reynolds (First Team All-Conference, First Team All-District, All State)
