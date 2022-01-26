LIBERTY— Smithville’s performance at the Queen of the North tournament is something they should be proud of as they earned second place out of 30 teams. The Warriors earned 250 points just 35.5 points shy of the winners from Kearney.
The Warriors were led by Emily Knight (130) who won her weight division. Knight pinned all of her opponents including a pin in the championship. Smithville’s Ruby Scarborough (100) earned a second place in her division as she won four of her five bouts. Her lone loss was to the eventual champion of her division, but Scarborough’s performance the rest of the day saw her earn wins via pin and technical fall.
Smithville’s next match will be in a tournament at Benton on Friday, Jan. 28.
