SMITHVILLE — The Warriors finished their season in the Class 3 State Championship on Saturday, Feb. 25. Smithville finished in 13th place with 44 total points out of the 47 teams that competed. Smithville qualified four wrestlers for the end-of-the-season tournament and two of them reached the podium.

Smithville’s Tristan Waters takes the win during the Class 3 State Championship on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Freshman Tristan Waters was one of the top performers for the Warriors in the tournament. He finished in second place in the 113-pound weight class. He won his first three matches easily as he pinned two of his opponents and won in a 7-2 decision. In the championship bout, he was defeated by Kearney’s Ryder Shelton, but it was a learning experience according to Waters.

Smithville’s Alex Hutchcraft wrestles during the Class 3 State Championship on Saturday, Feb. 25.

