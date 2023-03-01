SMITHVILLE — The Warriors finished their season in the Class 3 State Championship on Saturday, Feb. 25. Smithville finished in 13th place with 44 total points out of the 47 teams that competed. Smithville qualified four wrestlers for the end-of-the-season tournament and two of them reached the podium.
Freshman Tristan Waters was one of the top performers for the Warriors in the tournament. He finished in second place in the 113-pound weight class. He won his first three matches easily as he pinned two of his opponents and won in a 7-2 decision. In the championship bout, he was defeated by Kearney’s Ryder Shelton, but it was a learning experience according to Waters.
“It was awesome. Making it to the state finals my freshman year was amazing,” Waters said. “There were a lot of nerves, but I was able to put my headphones on before and go into my own world for a little bit.”
Smithville’s Alex Hutchcraft, a junior, finished in second place in the 150-pound weight division. He pinned his first two opponents and won via a 4-3 decision in the semifinals. In the championship match, he lost via a close 3-2 decision.
Junior Nathaniel Lawhon (144) and freshman Haze Middleton (165) also competed for Smithville in the state championship. They both finished the tournament 0-2, but the experience they gained will be valuable for next year.
Waters explained it was all about the team during the state meet, saying high school wrestling is more of a team sport than an individual one in comparison to club wrestling.
“I liked my teammates and they treated me well. They really accepted me this year,” he said. “The upperclassmen helped me with the mental stuff and they taught me it all.”
