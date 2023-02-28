Smithville Wrestling

Smithville's Noellie Parrott receives her state medal during the Class 1 State Championship on Thursday, Feb. 23. 

 Ross Martin/PCPrepsExtra

SMITHVILLE — During her formative years, Ellie Pickett would often find herself wrestling her siblings in the living room. The thought of becoming a medal winner was not in the forefront of the Smithville junior’s mind when she went out for organized wrestling for the first time in her career this winter.

On Thursday, Feb. 23, Pickett stood on the podium in fourth place in the 190-pound weight division. She pinned her first two opponents in the Class 1 State Championship tournament. After losing in the semifinals, she rebounded in the consolation semifinals by pinning her competitor from Jefferson City. In the third-place match, she was defeated, but that didn’t stop her positive outlook on what a season this has been.

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.