SMITHVILLE — During her formative years, Ellie Pickett would often find herself wrestling her siblings in the living room. The thought of becoming a medal winner was not in the forefront of the Smithville junior’s mind when she went out for organized wrestling for the first time in her career this winter.
On Thursday, Feb. 23, Pickett stood on the podium in fourth place in the 190-pound weight division. She pinned her first two opponents in the Class 1 State Championship tournament. After losing in the semifinals, she rebounded in the consolation semifinals by pinning her competitor from Jefferson City. In the third-place match, she was defeated, but that didn’t stop her positive outlook on what a season this has been.
“This is crazy, I am literally a first-year wrestler and I am already on the podium for state,” Pickett said. “I was mind-blown basically.”
Joining Pickett on the podium was fellow junior Noellie Parrott. Parott finished in fifth place in the 130-pound weight class. It wasn’t an easy finish for Parrott as she lost her opening match. She battled through the wrestle backs, winning her three matches. Two of those were via decision and another in a sudden victory.
Parrott was unfortunately defeated in the consolation semifinals in another sudden victory. But, she won the fifth place match in a 3-1 decision to earn eighth team points for the Warriors.
Juniors Gwen Lewis and Zoe Yim also competed for the Warriors in the state meet. Lewis scored six team points and Yim added four team points.
The final wrestler to make the state championship team was freshman Adalee Pickett, Ellie’s sister. Adalee finished the state tournament with a record of 1-2. Back in the Pickett’s living room, Adalee and Ellie would practice moves in front of their parents earlier in the season, which helped shape their love of the sport and kept their passion of wrestling alive.
The sisters’ success in the state tournament was not expected they said, an achievement they truly enjoyed.
The Warriors will return every wrestler from the state team next year. They finished in 18th place out of the 86 teams that competed.
“I am very excited for next year,” Ellie said. “Now that I have a year under my belt, I know what I am doing now. I can improve on my skills and perfect them.”
