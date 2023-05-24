Smithville qualifies numerous athletes for state title

WARRENSBURG — Smithville track and field competed in the Class 4 Sectional 4 Championship on Saturday, May 20. The top four participants in each event qualified for this weekend’s Class 4 State Championship. Smithville’s boys team finished in third place in the team standings with a score of 105.50. The girls team finished in seventh place with 49 points. The sectional meet was hosted by Warrensburg High School.

Smithville’s Jet Coleman will be representing the Warriors at the Class 4 State Championship.

Smithville’s Jet Coleman will be competing in three individual events at the state championship. Coleman finished in third place in the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.77, which is a new school record. Coleman also took second place in the 200-meter dash with a time of 21.75, which broke the school record which was previously held by him. Coleman finished his individual day by taking third place in the 400-meter dash.

Smithville’s Naomi Hunter will represent the Warriors at the Class 4 State Championship.

