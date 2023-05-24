Smithville qualifies numerous athletes for state title

WARRENSBURG — Smithville track and field competed in the Class 4 Sectional 4 Championship on Saturday, May 20. The top four participants in each event qualified for this weekend’s Class 4 State Championship. Smithville’s boys team finished in third place in the team standings with a score of 105.50. The girls team finished in seventh place with 49 points. The sectional meet was hosted by Warrensburg High School.
Smithville’s Jet Coleman will be competing in three individual events at the state championship. Coleman finished in third place in the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.77, which is a new school record. Coleman also took second place in the 200-meter dash with a time of 21.75, which broke the school record which was previously held by him. Coleman finished his individual day by taking third place in the 400-meter dash.
In the distance events, Quentin Zimmer took fourth place in the 800-meter run to qualify for the finale meet. Zimmer ended in a time of 2:00.77. Liam Adair qualified for state in two events. He finished in third place in a time of 4:35.04 in the 1600-meter run. He also ended with a time of 9:50.54 in the 3200-meter run which placed him second.
The Warriors qualified for two relays in the state championship. The 4x400-meter relay team of Marcus Eastridge, Jace Hellbusch, Coleman and Zimmer finished in third place.
The 4x400-meter relay team broke the school record in this event. Colin Miller, Lyndon Russell, Zimmer and Adair finished in fourth in the 4x800-meter relay to advance.
In the field events, Smithville’s Logan Hennegin secured third place. He hit a mark of 11-feet 5 3/4-inches which was six inches better than fourth place. Jayce Farrell dominated the throws division. Farrell won shot put with a throw of 56-feet 6 3/4-inches. He tossed mark of 184-feet 1-inch in discs to win the event by over three feet.
Two individuals qualified for the state championship on the girls side. Naomi Hunter earned second place in the 1600-meter run and the 3200-meter run to advance. Hunter ran a time of 5:28.88 and 12:01.10 in each event.
Kennedy Outler won high jump by clearing a mark of 5-feet 1-inch. She tied with a Grandview jumper for the best mark, but Outler was named Sectional champion because she missed less marks than her opponent.Last, the 4x800-meter team of Rylee Thompson, Bailey Cutler, Ally Pottebaum and Hunter qualified for the state championship after finishing in third place.
All of these Smithville athletes will compete in the Class 4 State Championship. The two-day event will begin Friday, May 26 and finish the following day which is held at Jefferson City High School.
