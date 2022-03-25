SMITHVILLE — Another season and another opportunity to break school records. The Warriors will try their hardest to accomplish this feat when they step onto the track this year.
Last year, the Warriors were able to do so in some awesome fashion as Noah Riecker, Rhett Foster, Ty Chapman and Jet Coleman broke the school record in the 4x200 relay. The previous record was set in 1993 when the athletes broke the record by .33 seconds.
Smithville head coach Alex Moore for the girl’s team shared that there a few athletes that the Warriors will be relying on to lead the team this season in the running and field events.
Jayce Farrell, Lucas Trotter and Kali Brown will be leading the throws team. These three all were state medalists a year ago while Foster returns to jumping over the hurdles after a successful year as a state medalist, too.
“We hope to see the athletes listed above back on the podium this season with, perhaps, a state champion or two in the mix,” Moore said.
Moore said last year’s team provided the most podium finishes in school history, and this year’s team is primed and ready to go to break even more records and qualify more athletes for the state meet.
“Overall, our numbers for boys and girls are up this year from previous years,” Moore said. “As such, we hope to be more competitive in the Suburban Blue Conference meet this season.”
The Warriors’ first home meet of the year will be on Friday, April 1.
