Smithville's Alex Hutchcraft scores on a takedown in the semifinals of the Class 3 District 4 Championship on Saturday, Feb. 18. 

BELTON — The Warriors will be sending four wrestlers to the Class 3 State Championship this year after a successful district tournament. Smithville finished the Class 3 District 4 Championship in ninth place out of 15 teams.

Smithville sends 4 wrestlers to state championship

Smithville’s Alex Hutchcraft during the Class 3 District 4 Championship on Saturday, Feb. 18.

The top wrestler for the Warriors came from the 150-pound weight class. Alex Hutchcraft won the district title in his division after finishing 4-0.

Smithville’s Tristan Waters during the Class 3 District 4 Championship on Saturday, Feb. 18.
Smithville’s Nathaniel Lawhon wrestles during the Class 3 District 4 Championship on Saturday, Feb. 18.
Smithville’s Haze Middleton during the Class 3 District 4 Championship on Saturday, Feb. 18.

