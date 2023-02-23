Smithville sends 4 wrestlers to state championship

BELTON — The Warriors will be sending four wrestlers to the Class 3 State Championship this year after a successful district tournament. Smithville finished the Class 3 District 4 Championship in ninth place out of 15 teams.
The top wrestler for the Warriors came from the 150-pound weight class. Alex Hutchcraft won the district title in his division after finishing 4-0.
He won his opening two matches via pin. In the semifinals, Hutchcraft won via a 4-0 decision. In the championship bout, he won via a 3-0 decision to take the crown.
“I think I was able to wrestle really well. There was some tough competition and couple of tough last two matches,” Hutchcraft said. “One of the biggest things that I have changed up this year has been scoring off of counterattacks, scoring off of their shots. I have tried to capitalize on that a lot.”
Tristan Waters qualified for state after finishing in third place in the 113-pound weight class. He was beat in sudden victory in the semifinals, but battled back to win the consolation semifinals and third-place match, both by pinning his opponents.
Nathaniel Lawhon secured third place in the 144-pound weight class. He finished 3-1 in the tournament as three wins came via decision. Rounding out the group was Haze Middleton. He ended in fourth place to punch his ticket to the state tournament.
Middleton lost his opening match, but battled through to finish inside the top four.
The Warriors are a youthful squad that is led by Hutchcraft, a junior.
Lawhon is also a junior, while Waters and Middleton are freshmen.
This young core has been fun to be around, especially in practice, according to Hutchcraft.
“We have a pretty young team with a bunch of varsity freshmen. All of the guys get along pretty well,” he said. “Everything that we have done leading up to now is already done. There are no big changes that need to be made. We are pretty excited for it.”
Last year, Hutchcraft finished as the runner-up in the 145-pound weight class in the state tournament.
This will be the first state appearance for Lawhon, Waters and Middleton.
The Class 3 State Championship will begin Friday, Feb. 24, in Columbia. The tournament will wrap up the following day on Saturday, Feb. 25.
