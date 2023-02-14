KEARNEY — Smithville had a strong showing in the Class 1 District 4 Championship on Saturday, Feb. 11. The two-day tournament was held in Kearney, where the top four finishers in each weight class qualified for state. The Warriors finished in third place with 120.5 points and sent five wrestlers to the state meet.
The five wrestlers that will represent Smithville are Ellie Pickett, Zoe Yim, Noellie Parrott, Gwen Lewis and Adalee Pickett.
Ellie Pickett won the 190-pound weight class to earn her spot in the state tournament. She finished 3-0 as she pinned all of her opponents.
Yim secured second place in the 115-pound weight class. She finished 4-0 in the tournament as she won her first two matches via technical fall and by pinning her opponent. In the semifinals, Yim defeated her opponent from Lathrop in a close match that finished in a 7-6 decision in favor of the Warrior. Yim finished in second as she was pinned in the first-place bout.
Parrott placed third in the 130-pound weight class. She pinned her first two opponents to set her up in the semifinal match before losing. In the all-important consolation semifinal, Parrott won by pinning her opposition from Polo via pin to secure a spot in the state title meet. Parrott capped off the weekend by taking third in a 11-7 decision over a wrestler from Penney.
In the 140-pound weight class, Lewis took third as she pinned her competitors in the first two rounds. She lost her semifinal match, but bounced back to win the consolation semifinal and third-place match by pinning her opponents.
Adalee Pickett was the final wrestler to qualify for the Warriors. She took third place in the 155-pound weight class. Pickett pinned her first two opposites, but lost in the semifinals. She rallied back and won the consolation semifinals and third-place match via pin.
These five wrestlers will compete in the Class 1 State Championship in Mizzou Arena in Columbia Feb. 22 and 23.
