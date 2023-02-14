KEARNEY — Smithville had a strong showing in the Class 1 District 4 Championship on Saturday, Feb. 11. The two-day tournament was held in Kearney, where the top four finishers in each weight class qualified for state. The Warriors finished in third place with 120.5 points and sent five wrestlers to the state meet.

The five wrestlers that will represent Smithville are Ellie Pickett, Zoe Yim, Noellie Parrott, Gwen Lewis and Adalee Pickett.

Smithville Wrestling

Smithville's Zoe Yim wrestles in the Class 1 District 4 Championship on Friday, Feb. 10. 
Smithville Wrestling

Smithville's Noellie Parrott wrestles during the Class 1 District 4 Championship on Friday, Feb. 10. 
Smithville Wrestling

Smithville's Gwen Lewis wrestles in the Class 1 District 4 Championship on Friday, Feb. 10. 
Smithville Wrestling

Smithville's Adalee Pickett wrestles during the Class 1 District 4 Championship on Friday, Feb. 10. 

