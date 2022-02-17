KEARNEY — The Warriors will be sending seven wrestlers to the Class 3 State Championship in Columbia on Thursday, Feb. 17. Smithville finished the Class 3 District 4 tournament in fourth place with 132.5 points as Jefferson City took the title with 207 points.
Smithville’s Trent Hallett (113) was the first to punch his ticket to the final meet as he finished in second place in his weight class. Hallett won in a 8-2 decision over Capital City’s Sterling Wheatley in the semifinal that gave him an opportunity to win the individual title.
But, Hallett was unable to get past William Chrisman’s Riley Ragan in the first-place match. It was still an impressive day for Hallett.
Kolby McClain (126) was one of two champions for the Warriors as he dominated the competition. McClain pinned his first two opponents and won via a 5-0 decision over Hannibal’s Cody Culp in the first-place match.
In the 132-pound weight class, Jeffery Kobel earned second place in his division. Kobel won his first two matches by pinning his opponent and winning by a 15-5 major decision to earn the spot in the state championship.
Kobel was not able to get past a Jefferson City wrestler in the first place match, though.
Ethan Muir (138) will represent the Warriors in the final meet as he clinched the tournament by placing fourth in the district meet. Muir won the consolation semifinal by pinning a Hannibal wrestler.
Following Muir, Alex Hutchcraft (145) earned second place in his weight class as he was able to pin his first two opponents and then won via a 1-0 decision over a Jefferson City wrestler in the semifinals. Hutchcraft was not able to beat Kearney’s Eli Ashcroft in the first-place match as the Kearney wrestler won via a 5-2 decision.
The second champion for the Warriors was Riley Brown (160), who claimed the top spot in his weight class. Brown pinned his two first opponents to boost him to the first-place match. He was able to claim the win in a 11-2 major decision over a Platte County wrestler.
Mason Crim will also wrestle in the state championship after finishing in fourth place in the district meet.
Crim earned a huge win over a Capital City wrestler in the consolation semifinal. Crim won in a 11-5 decision to clinch a spot in the final tournament.
