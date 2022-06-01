The Warriors finished their season in the Class 4 State Championship in Jefferson City on Saturday, May 28. The boys finished in 10th place as they accumulated 32 points while the girls team led by Kali Brown ended in 26th place.
All eight of the points from the Smithville girl’s side came from Brown, a senior who wrapped up her career as a Warrior.
She ended the season with a bang, breaking the school discuss record on her final throw.
“I literally put all of my force into it and everyone has their arms up,” she said. “It was right in front of the 40-meter line. When I heard it, I literally jumped. It was so exciting.”
The throw for Brown totaled 128 feet 9 inches or 39.25 meters.
This is a mark that she has been trying to reach this entire season as she etched herself into Smithville history.
The throw gave her a second-place finish in the Class 4 event as a Pleasant Hill thrower defeated her.
But, it won’t be the only thing that Brown remembers as she gears up for a busy collegiate career.
She will head to Central Methodist University to compete in golf and continue throwing for the Eagles’ track and field team begining this fall.
“We all had fun together, it is always nice when you have people that can get along and you can do other things than just play the sport with them,” Brown said.
Boys
On the boys side, Rhett Foster has his best running performance of the year. Foster captured the 300-meter hurdles state championship with a time of 38.33 as he lowered his own school record in that event.
“I perfected my strategy going into the race and I knew that I had to take a certain amount of steps in between each hurdle,” Foster said. “I started off really strong and kept my form throughout the race. That was the best race that I have ever run.”
Foster was also featured in the 110-meter hurdles, grabbing his best time. Alongside Kearney’s Luke Noland, Foster battled his rival the entire way. Noland edged Foster at the line of the event, but no love was lost between the two competitors who raced each other often this year.
“We have developed a good friendship over the past few years because we have raced against each other almost every meet,” Foster said. “We pushed each other to make sure that we hit PRs. I am not disappointed with that race at all.”
The Warriors scored in two other events on the boys side.
In shot put, Lucas Trotter and Jayce Farrell continued a strong year of competing together. Trotter ended in fifth place with a throw of 54 feet 8 3/4 inches. Farrell walked away with a seventh-place result totaling 53 feet 3 3/4 inches.
Farrell was able to perform well in discus, too. He ended in second place with a throw of 178 feet 10 inches, which gave the Warriors eight points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.