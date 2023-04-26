LIBERTY — Smithville track and field competed in their latest meet in the highly competitive Liberty North Invitational on Saturday, April 22. The cold and blustery conditions forced times and marks to be below average, but the competition was tough enough that it was still a successful meet. Smithville’s boys team finished in fifth place with 70.50 points. The girls team took seventh with 37.67 points.
Two athletes won their respective events in the meet. Jet Coleman continues to dominate the sprints division in the area. He won the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.98. He was the only athlete to break 11 seconds in the event. Coleman doubled the meet by winning the 200-meter dash with a 22.72.
Jayce Farrell was the other athlete to take an individual win. He won the shot put with a throw of 17.64 meters. Farrell also took second in discus with a mark of 50.26 meters. Cole Turner was another individual with a top mark for Smithville. Turner ended in second place in javelin with a throw of 45.18 meters.
Liam Adair was the only other Smithville athlete to reach top three in the meet. Adair took third in the 3200-meter run. He finished in a time of 9:38.04.
Girls
Naomi Hunter won the 3200-meter run with a time of 12:01.13. Hunter has been a mainstay as one of the top athletes for Smithville this season. She also led the 4x800-meter relay team. Hunter along with Bailey Cutler, Ally Pottebaum and Rylee Thompson finished in third place in the event. Katie Robinette took third place in the javelin with a mark of 32.32 meters.
Smithville will be competing in the Platte County Invitational on Friday, April 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.