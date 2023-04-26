LIBERTY — Smithville track and field competed in their latest meet in the highly competitive Liberty North Invitational on Saturday, April 22. The cold and blustery conditions forced times and marks to be below average, but the competition was tough enough that it was still a successful meet. Smithville’s boys team finished in fifth place with 70.50 points. The girls team took seventh with 37.67 points.

Smithville's Jet Coleman sprints during the 100-meter dash on Saturday, April 22.

Smithville's Jet Coleman sprints during the 100-meter dash on Saturday, April 22. 

Two athletes won their respective events in the meet. Jet Coleman continues to dominate the sprints division in the area. He won the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.98. He was the only athlete to break 11 seconds in the event. Coleman doubled the meet by winning the 200-meter dash with a 22.72.

Smithville's Cole Turner throws the javelin on Saturday, April 22.

Smithville's Cole Turner throws the javelin on Saturday, April 22. 
Smithville's Emma Rice during shot put on Saturday, April 22.

Smithville's Emma Rice during shot put on Saturday, April 22. 

