Smithville softball falls to Eureka, RayPec

The Warriors softball team struggled Saturday, Sept. 11, losing to Eureka 13-1 and RayPec 6-2.
The Warriors couldn’t contain the high-powered offense of Eureka, a team that opened up scoring in the first inning when No. 25 grounded out.
Eureka then scored four runs in the fifth inning.
“The offensive onslaught by Eureka was led by Nos. 1, 25, and 6, all driving in runs in the frame,” said coach Kaily Mayhugh.
No. 9 led things off in the pitcher’s circle for Eureka. The fire-baller lasted five innings, allowing three hits and one run while striking out five and walking zero.
Raelyn Tanner was in the pitcher’s circle for Smithville Warriors varsity. The hurler surrendered five runs on five hits over two innings, striking out one and walking zero. Haley Cotter threw three innings in relief.
Smithville tallied one home run on the day, and Ashlyn Langhus had a long ball in the second inning. Lily Wornson went 2-for-2 at the plate to lead Smithville in hits.
In their game against RayPec, Tanner was on the rubber for Smithville, lasting six innings. She allowed seven hits and four runs while striking out two.
Wornson, Tanner, Elizabeth Palmer Ashlyn Langhus all had one hit.
“Smithville Warriors varsity didn’t commit a single error in the field. Tanner had the most chances in the field with five,” said the coach. “RayPec saw the ball well …, racking up nine hits in the game.”
Prior to the two losses, on Friday, Sept. 10, the girls defeated Nixa 5-2 after securing the lead in the fifth.
In that game, the Warriors had 10 hits. Lili Callahan, Cotter and Palmer all collected multiple hits. Cotter and Callahan all had three hits to lead Smithville.
