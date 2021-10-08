Smithville defeated Ruskin 15-0, securing the Suburban Conference Blue Division Championship Thursday, Oct. 7.
The Warriors only needed three innings to get past Ruskin, which was highlighted by three scoreless innings pitched by Hailey Cotter. She threw eight strikeouts and did not allow a hit in the victory.
Miranda Moore finished the game with four RBIs in Smithville’s victory. Moore also added two hits to her name.
Smithville’s next game will be against Ft. Osage at home on Monday, Oct. 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.