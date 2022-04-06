SMITHVILLE — The Warriors hosted the Smithville Invitational on Friday, April 1. The team competed to their strengths as the boys and girls both claimed the team title.
The boys team finished at the top of the standings with 130.5 points with Maryville coming in second place with 89 points. The girls side ended with the trophy accounting for 90 points while North Platte was close with 87 points.
Topping the charts for the Warriors was Rhett Foster, who earned first place in the 110-meter hurdles. Foster was clean with steps while gliding over the hurdles for a time of 15.43. Foster also dominated the 300-meter hurdles in a time of 40.54.
Lucas Trotter earned an individual title in the shot put as he threw a length of 16.70 meters. Jayce Farrell followed Trotter in second place with a throw of 15.98 meters. Farrell earned the top spot in the discus with a throw of 44.96 meters. Trotter followed with a throw of 43.83 meters.
The top relay for the Warriors came in the 4x400, where the team came in first place. They crossed the finish line in a time of 3:38.52.
For the girls, Kali Brown was the lone individual winner as she crushed the competition in the discus. She threw for a distance of 35.34 meters, which bested the competition by over 6 meters.
Naomi Hunter was another notable participant in the meet as she ended the 1600-meter run in second place in a time of 5:40.
Hunter doubled back with another second-place performance in the 3200-meter run, finishing with a time of 12:20.
Smithville gained another second place in the high jump as Rylee Thompson climbed to 1.50 meters.
She ended in a tie and gained the tiebreaker over her teammate Kennedy Outler, who also jumped an impressive 1.50 meters.
The Warriors will be back in competition at the Kearney Invitational on Friday, April 8.
