Smithville volleyball closes out regular season with 4 straight wins

SMITHVILLE — Smithville volleyball closed out the regular season with a four-match win streak and heads into postseason with a 21-7-1 record.
The Warriors won 3-0 against conference foes Winnetonka and Grandview in the last two matches, marking their 13th sweep and their fourth four-match win streak of the season.
Senior Katie Kasten led the team with 22 kills over the last two games to go along with two blocks. Junior Isabella Reynolds was right behind her with 17 kills as well as three aces and two blocks. Senior Riley Foster had 13 kills, five aces and five digs.
Junior Autumn Kaderly had a team-high 64 assists along with 13 digs and seven aces. Junior Audrey Weis topped the team in digs with 34. Weis also had five aces.
Smithville enters the Class 4 District 16 tournament as the No. 3 seed. The Warriors will start with a semifinals matchup against Kearney, the last team to beat the Warriors outside of a tournament match.
The Bulldogs swept the season series with Smithville, winning 3-2 on Sept. 22 and again at Smithville’s home turf 3-0 on Oct. 15. The Warriors will face Kearney 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27 at Kearney High School.
