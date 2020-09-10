Smithville volleyball sweeps Excelsior Springs 3-0

SMITHVILLE — The Smithville volleyball team defeated Excelsior Springs in straight sets in its first road match of the season Wednesday, Sept. 9.
The Warriors improved to 3-0 by beating the Tigers 25-16, 25-21, 25-18.
Katie Kasten led the way with a team-high nine kills, five digs and three blocks. Isabella Reynolds and Mia De La Piedra were right behind her with eight kills a piece. Reynolds added three digs, two aces and two blocks.
Audrey Weis recorded 29 digs to lead the team, followed by nine digs by Riley Foster who also earned three kills, two aces and one assist.
Autumn Kaderly led the team with 25 assists while also grabbing nine digs, three aces, two kills and one block.
The Warriors have yet to drop a set this season, which includes the junior varsity and C-team.
