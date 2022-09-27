SMITHVILLE — The hits were bountiful and the pitching was unstoppable for the Warriors on Monday, Sept. 26. Smithville earned the 12-0 win over Excelsior Springs as they pushed their record to 11-13 on the season.
Smithville has earned back-to-back wins as they beat Truman prior to the game against the Tigers. The Warriors are much better than their record indicates as they set up the beginning portion of their schedule against Class 5 schools. They have faced the likes of Lee’s Summit North, Lee’s Summit West and Park Hill South, just to name a few.
Head coach Kaily Mayhugh shared that playing teams in a higher class has better prepared her team for conference play. The Warriors are starting to find their footing during the long season, which has made the head coach proud.
“We have been losing to those Class 5 teams by one or two runs, it’s that kind of longevity through the game that we had to pick up a little bit,” she said. “The girls have been up to the challenge. The frustration has been when they don’t get the win, which is good because they are competitive girls.”
The Warriors have relied on leadership from their seniors, but also their young guns. Mayhugh has played three freshman this season for the varsity squad: Johanna Bruce, Adalee Pickett and Camy Sybert. With their starting short stop out for a couple of games, Pickett has been called to start games.
“She has come in and hit for her and has done a really great job,” Mayhugh said. “The girls have done a great job getting the younger girls acclimated to the varsity climate and really pushing each other.”
Against Excelsior Springs, Lilly Wornson and Raelyn Tanner shined as the two seniors have been playing some solid softball. Wornson was able to get aboard a couple of times from the lead-off position while her defense in the outfield kept the Tigers without a run. Tanner has been an important part of the team as she continues to pitch well for the Warriors.
“She is a great leader. Raelyn is someone that is going to work harder than anyone at practice,” Mayhugh said. “She is going to pick up the team, cheer people on, and she has really stepped into that role in the last two weeks.”
As conference play begins for the Warriors, their experience against Class 5 schools should help them in the long run. They will try to make it three wins in a row versus Winnetonka at home on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
“Before this week, we said that was your preseason,” Mayhugh said. “This week is when we crack down and really get into it.”
