ST. JOSEPH — Smithville earns the right to keep their season alive after winning the Class 4 District 16 championship over Savannah in five sets on Tuesday, Oct. 26.
The Warriors started quickly winning set one, 25-14 over the Savages.
The two teams played in the first game of the season as Smithville swept Savannah 3-0, but the Savages were able to bounce back in the district finale.
Savannah won set two, 25-21, to answer against the number one seed Warriors. But, Smithville rallied again winning set three 25-21 to take the 2-1 advantage.
The Savages were not out of it as they won set four, 25-17, to move to a fifth set in the championship match.
Smithville started the fifth set hot getting out to a 6-2 lead and never looking back. Smithville won set five 15-9 to earn the Class 4 District 16 championship.
Smithville’s Isabella Reynolds led the Warriors with a team high 20 kills as sophomore Kennedy Outler followed her with 10 kills of her own. Defensively, Reynolds led the team in blocks with six while Kelsie Gresham had 39 digs without an error.
The journey for a state championship continues for the Warriors on Thursday. Smithville will take on St. Pius X High of Kansas City North in the sectional round away from home.
