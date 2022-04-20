SMITHVILLE — The Warriors hosted a home meet on Tuesday, April 18. The Warrior Relays involved eight different schools, but Smithville claimed the team title for the boys and girls side.
The boys finished the meet with 205.5 points with second-place Maryville ending with 109 points. The girls team won with 185.5 points with second-place Platte County earning 139 points.
Boys
The Warriors earned multiple first-place medals on the boys side. The 4x800 team won with a time of 8:50.59, which was 23 seconds better than the second-place team from Platte County. The 4x200 team won with a time of 1:33.97, a full 3 seconds faster than the competition.
Smithville dominated the 400-meter dash as Noah Riecker ended in first place with a time of 54.32. His teammate, Quentin Zimmer, was close behind in second place. In the 200-meter dash, Jet Ingles won the event with a quick time of 23.41. He narrowly edged the Pleasant Hill runner who ended in second place. Liam Adair was the fastest distance runner for the Warriors, winning the 3200-meter run in 10:43.60.
The throwing team proved crucial for the team competition as Smithville won the discus, shot put and javelin. Cole Turner was the top javelin athlete with a throw of 43.50. Jayce Farell won discus by throwing 44.30 meters while Lucas Trotter came in second for Smithville.
Trotter won the shot put with a throw of 16.89. It earned him the school record for farthest throw in Smithville history. Farell came in second in the event to help the Warriors score.
Girls
On the girl’s side, the 4x800 team claimed the title by coming across the finish line in 10:31.57, a couple seconds faster than Platte County.
The 4x200 team also won, dominating the competition with impressive hand offs. The team ended in a time of 1:52.39.
Smithville ended the meet with a 4x400 relay victory. The Warriors won with a time of 4:23.99 as second-place Platte County hit the finish line 15 seconds slower.
Naomi Hunter continues to run well for Smithville. The distance athlete won the 1600-meter run with a time of 6:11.82, which was 3 seconds faster than the second-place finisher. Avery Bannwarth won the 800-meter run, eclipsing the 2:40 time. She ended the day with a time of 2:38.43.
The Warriors next competition will be in the Liberty North Invitational on Saturday, April 23.
