Smithville Wrestling

Smithville poses with their plaque after winning Steve Leslie Invitational at Pleasant Hill on Saturday, Dec. 3.

 Submitted Photo

SMITHVILLE — The Warriors started the season right as the wrestling program performed well in the Steve Leslie Invitational at Pleasant Hill on Saturday, Dec. 3. Smithville’s boys won the team championship with a final score of 400 points out of 16 teams in the competition.

Freshman Tristan Waters was the lone Smithville wrestler to win his weight class. Waters won the 113-pound division as he defeated his opponent via a 12-6 decision in the semifinals. In the championship, Waters pinned his opponent to take the victory.

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.