SMITHVILLE — The Warriors started the season right as the wrestling program performed well in the Steve Leslie Invitational at Pleasant Hill on Saturday, Dec. 3. Smithville’s boys won the team championship with a final score of 400 points out of 16 teams in the competition.
Freshman Tristan Waters was the lone Smithville wrestler to win his weight class. Waters won the 113-pound division as he defeated his opponent via a 12-6 decision in the semifinals. In the championship, Waters pinned his opponent to take the victory.
Junior Alex Hutchcraft was able to make his way to the first-place matchup. He pinned his opponent in the quarterfinals of the 150-pound weight class. In the semifinals, Hutchcraft won via a 5-0 decision before losing in the championship match 3-1.
Senior Riley Brown was the third and final wrestler to make it to the first-place match. Brown pinned his opponent in the quarterfinals and semifinals of the 190-pound division. He was pinned in the title match, but his second place earned points for the Warriors toward the team title.
“We had a lot of guys that only had four or five practices. We had some guys just knocking the rust off,” head coach Taylor Middleton said. “That was really good to see them go and get out there and be scrappy and compete the way that they did.”
The girls team opened up their season in the Park Hill Girls Scramble on Friday, Dec. 2. The Warriors earned a first place in the 140-pound weight class as junior Gwen Lewis won the division. Lewis pinned both of her opponents in the semifinals and the championship matches to earn the victory.
Another top-performing wrestler for the Warrior girls was senior Ruby Scarborough. She finished in second place in the 115-pound weight class. She earned a bye in the quarterfinal matchup. She followed it by pinning her opponent in the semifinals. In the championship, she was pinned.
Middleton said he was encouraged by what he saw from the girls.
“They brought some friends with them this year and we have a handful of girls that have never wrestled before that are finding themselves in the varsity lineup,” Middleton said. “They are doing really well, so that’s great.”
