KANSAS CITY — Smithville wrestling competed in the Kansas City Stampede Tournament last week. The two-day event began on Friday, Dec. 16 in downtown Kansas City at Bartle Hall.

The Warriors girls team finished in 22nd place out of 44 teams. The boys team ended in 57th place out of the 67 teams that competed.

