KANSAS CITY — Smithville wrestling competed in the Kansas City Stampede Tournament last week. The two-day event began on Friday, Dec. 16 in downtown Kansas City at Bartle Hall.
The Warriors girls team finished in 22nd place out of 44 teams. The boys team ended in 57th place out of the 67 teams that competed.
Two Smithville wrestlers reached the podium on the girls side. Juniors Ellie Pickett and Gwen Lewis finished the event in sixth place overall.
Pickett pinned the sixth ranked wrestler in the opening round of the 190-pound weight division. She lost her next match and was pushed to the consolation bracket.
In the consolation bracket, Pickett won her first two matches via fall. She dropped her next two matches, but still finished in sixth place.
Lewis won her match in the round of 16 via pin in 140-pound weight class. She lost in the quarterfinals, but rebounded by winning her next two matches. She closed out the tournament by losing her last two matches.
Boys
For the boys team, while they did not place a wrestler on the podium, they came close. One of the top performers was Alex Hutchcraft. The junior wrestler won his first round in the 150-pound weight class by pinning his opponent.
He followed it by winning back-to-back matches via decision. He won his round of 32 match by a score of 6-0. In the round of 16, he won 1-0 to push him to the quarterfinals. His journey ended there as he lost 9-6 via decision. Hutchcraft bowed out of the tournament by losing his consolation match.
The girls will compete at Battle High School in their next tournament, which will take place on Thursday, Dec. 29. The boys and girls will face Excelsior Springs in a duel on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
