KEARNEY — A longtime record was finally broken for Smithville track and field. The Warriors’ Jet Coleman has had a blazing start to the season, and in his latest performance, he decimated the competition in the Kearney Classic Invitational April 6. The Smithville boys team finished in fourth place with 122 points. The girls team took fifth with 81.50 points.
Coleman won the 200-meter dash with a 22.26. This time was half of a second faster than the competition. The junior sprinter broke the Smithville record in this event, set by Brian Edmonds in 1994. Coleman also finished second in the 100-meter dash with an 11.20.
Smithville’s Liam Adair won the 1600-meter run in amazing fashion. The sophomore distance runner was in third place, just a few meters behind the leader going into the last lap of the event. With 200-meters to go, Adair put his foot on the pedal and took the win. He finished in a time of 4:24.81, which is 4 seconds shy of a school record. In the other distance event, Asa Kellner took third in the 3200-meter run. He ran a time of 10:20.34.
Elsewhere on the field, Spencer Engle finished second in the high jump. He launched himself and cleared a mark of 6 feet 3/4 inches. Max McKenzie took second in the long jump with a mark of 20 feet 5 inches. Andrew Turner earned third in pole vault with a mark of 11 feet 6 1/4 inches.
Girls
The girls team was led by Kennedy Outler in the high jump event. The junior won with a mark of 5 feet 3 inches, which was 2 inches better than the competition. Elsewhere in the field events, Smithville’s Elli Noll finished second in javelin followed by Katie Robinette in third place.
Two other Smithville athletes also made the podium. Sophomore Naomi Hunter won the 3200-meter run with a time of 11:54.40. Her time was almost 20 seconds faster than her competition. Bailey Cutler took second place in the 800-meter run. She hit the finish line with a 2:34.42.
Smithville will be competing in the Winnetonka Invite hosted by Staley High School on Thursday, April 13. Then, top athletes for Smithville will make the trip to Lawrence, Kansas, to compete in the KU Relays on Friday and Saturday, April 14 and 15.
