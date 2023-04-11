KEARNEY — A longtime record was finally broken for Smithville track and field. The Warriors’ Jet Coleman has had a blazing start to the season, and in his latest performance, he decimated the competition in the Kearney Classic Invitational April 6. The Smithville boys team finished in fourth place with 122 points. The girls team took fifth with 81.50 points.

Smithville's Jet Coleman sprints the 100-meter dash on Thursday, April 6.

Coleman won the 200-meter dash with a 22.26. This time was half of a second faster than the competition. The junior sprinter broke the Smithville record in this event, set by Brian Edmonds in 1994. Coleman also finished second in the 100-meter dash with an 11.20.

Smithville's Liam Adair celebrates after winning the 1600-meter run on Thursday, April 13. 
Jayce Farrell wins the shot put event with a 49-feet, 11-inch throw. It was almost 2 feet longer than the field. He also took second in the discus. He threw 166 feet 11 inches.
Smithville's Spencer Engle competes in the high jump April 6. 

