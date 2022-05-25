WARRENSBURG — The Warriors will be represented in 14 different events at this year’s state championship. Smithville finished the Class 4 Sectional 4 Championship with two event victories as the team’s best athletes produced strong times and scores at Warrensburg High School on Saturday, May 21.
Two individual victories for Jayce Farrell highlighted Smithville’s performance at the sectional meet. Farrell won discus with a throw of 165 feet 1 inch. That single inch was huge as he barely beat Kearney’s Zach Grace by the measurement. In shot put, Farrell defeated the competition by ending with a mark of 54 feet 3 1/4 inches. Smithville’s Lucas Trotter ended in second place as the two athletes will compete at the state championship.
Elsewhere in the field, Zachary Miller ended in second place in pole vault as he cleared 12 feet 6 inches. Spencer Engle finished in third place in high jump by hitting the 6-foot mark.
On the track, Rhett Foster’s season continues as he ended in second place in the 110-meter hurdles and third place in the 300-meter hurdles.
Liam Adair qualified in the double as he crossed the finish line in fourth place of the 1600-meter run and third place of the 3200-meter run. The 4x800 relay team of Noah Riecker, Marcus Eastridge, Regan Dunn and Quentin Zimmer finished in third place to qualify for state with a time of 8:35.36.
On the girl’s side, Avery Bannwarth, Rylee Thompson, Brooklyn Richie and Bailey Cutler qualified for the 4x800 by ending in third place with a time of 10:21 in sectionals. Naomi Hunter continues to be a force on the distance team for the Warriors. She finished in second place in the 1600-meter run and third in the 3200-meter.
Kali Brown secured second place in discus with a throw of 119 feet. In high jump, Kennedy Outler will head to state after a fourth place jump of 4 feet 11 3/4 inches.
The Class 4 State Championship will be at Jefferson City High School. The two day event will begin Friday, May 27, and end the following day, Saturday, May 28.
