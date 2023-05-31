JEFFERSON CITY — Smithville’s final meet of the season came in the Class 4 State Championship on Saturday, May 27. The two-day event brought the best athletes from across the state together to compete for the ultimate prize. The boys team finished in 12th place with 25 points and the girls team took 40th by scoring three points.
Sixteen of Smithville’s 25 points on the boys side came from their outstanding thrower Jayce Farrell. The graduated senior won the state championship in the discus with a mark of 55.45 meters.
“It felt really good because last year I got second. I have been battling a knee injury, so to stand at the top felt like I got it all done in my final year,” Farrell said.
Farrell scored all 10 points in the discus and then he followed it by scoring six points in the shot put. He earned third place with a throw of 16.78 meters in the shot put. Farrell will be headed to Southwest Baptist University in the fall to continue his throwing career. Farrell explained one aspect of his career that he will bring with him to the next level.
“Not overthinking, just going in and staying loose, singing a favorite song just to get your mind out of it and stay calm,” he shared.
Smithville rising junior Liam Adair also had a phenomenal weekend. He finished in sixth place in the 1600-meter run in a time of 4:22.55. His best race came in the 3200-meter run where he secured third place by taking the new school record with a time of 9:23.01.
“My fourth lap was where I started to separate myself. I felt good and I pushed to make it happen,” Adair said. “The last lap, I just gave everything I had. I came in with a 65-second last lap, which is just the craziest thing for me.”
Jet Coleman qualified in three events for the Warriors. He earned ninth in the 100-meter dash, 10th in the 200-meter dash and 14th in the 400-meter dash. Quentin Zimmer earned 16th place in the 800-meter run and Logan Hennegin ended in 14th in pole vault.
Jace Hellbusch, Marcus Eastridge, Coleman and Zimmer took 14th place in the 4x400-meter relay. The 4x800-meter relay team of Lyndon Russell, Colin Miller, Zimmer and Adair took 13th place.
Girls
The girls team had two individual qualifiers and a relay team compete in the state championship. Naomi Hunter scored two points for the Warriors. She secured them with a seventh-place finish in the 3200-meter run. She ran a time of 11:26.73 in the event.
Hunter also finished ninth in the 1600-meter run at state.
The other individual to compete was Kennedy Outler. She finished in eighth place in the high jump by hitting a mark of 1.55 meters. Bailey Cutler, Rylee Thompson, Ally Pottebaum and Hunter finished 13th in the 4x800-meter relay.
