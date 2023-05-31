JEFFERSON CITY — Smithville’s final meet of the season came in the Class 4 State Championship on Saturday, May 27. The two-day event brought the best athletes from across the state together to compete for the ultimate prize. The boys team finished in 12th place with 25 points and the girls team took 40th by scoring three points.

Smithville Track and Field

Smithville’s Jayce Farrell won the Class 4 State Championship in discus on Saturday, May 27.

Sixteen of Smithville’s 25 points on the boys side came from their outstanding thrower Jayce Farrell. The graduated senior won the state championship in the discus with a mark of 55.45 meters.

Smithville Track and Field

Smithville’s Liam Adair runs in the Class 4 State Championship on Friday, May 26.
Smithville Track and Field

Smithville’s Naomi Hunter runs in the Class 4 State Championship on Friday, May 26.

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

