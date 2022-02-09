KANSAS CITY — Smithville’s Emily Knight will be moving on to the state championship next week after her performance in the District 4 wrestling tournament on Saturday, Feb. 5. The Warriors finished the tournament as a team in 19th place with 45 points.
Knight was the lone state qualifier for the Warriors out of the nine girls that competed.
Knight (130) began her tournament by pinning Platte County’s EmmaLyn Burnett in set three. She followed up that performance with another pin in the quarterfinals. She defeated Cameron’s Amanda Jefferson in period one.
The craziest match of the district tournament occurred in Knight’s semifinal match against Staley’s Chase Kiel. In a war of attrition, Knight and Kiel went all the way to the ultimate tie breaker as the match was tied at 2-2 through the three periods and through tiebreaker I and II.
With both wrestlers exhausted, it was Kiel who came out on top after scoring in the closing seconds of the ultimate tie breaker.
Even though Knight lost an incredible match, she rebounded beautifully with a pin over Liberty’s Daisy Rapp in the second period. In the third-place match, Knight defeated Mady Banker of Blue Springs by a 4-2 decision.
Knight earned third place in her division along with qualifying for the state tournament that will take place in Columbia, beginning on Thursday, Feb. 17.
