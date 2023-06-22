Editor’s Note: Courier-Tribune’s Athlete of the Year Awards recognize one male and one female student-athlete for the previous school year from Liberty, Liberty North, Smithville and Kearney high schools.
SMITHVILLE — Ruby Scarborough is the first-ever Smithville girl to participate in wrestling all four years of high school. Her determination to be great along with her ability to face adversity has allowed her to break barriers at Smithville. Scarborough earned 29 of the 56 votes cast and was one of 11 athletes nominated for the Courier-Tribune’s Smithville girls Athlete of the Year, making her the winner.
“I was really shocked. I was really proud of myself because I worked really hard all four years,” she said of her winning. “It feels like it all paid off and it is nice to know that other people have seen what I have been doing.”
Scarborough’s love of wrestling formed from her will to prove peers wrong. She exercised a will to want to be great through middle school wrestling when she first found the sport. Girls wrestling had just been sanctioned as an official sport and Scarborough wanted to join the team.
“I always had a mindset that I can do whatever a guy can do,” Scarborough said. “I grew up in a neighborhood where I was the only girl there. It was always that I couldn’t run as fast or go as far. It drove me crazy so I had to prove them wrong.”
The recent graduate of Smithville High School explained her love of the sport stemmed from great coaches, who she credited with creating a great atmosphere.
Head coach Taylor Middleton and assistant coach Anna Poyner have been just a few of the positive influences that have impacted Scarborough’s wrestling career.
When it comes to competing on the mat, Scarborough shared that preparation has been her best ally. Scarborough starts a new journal every season, chronicling her every move before competing. Inside the notebook, game plans and words of encouragement are written.
“I am very much a paper person and so I would go into a match and write out the moves that I was going to do,” she explained. “I want to be a book publisher or editor. I read almost everything from romance, mystery to historical fiction.”
Scarborough hopes pursue a career in the writing field. She will be attending Avila University this fall, where she will also continue her wrestling career. Scarborough felt comfortable when meeting the coaching staff and roster of the Eagles over her recruiting trips. As the summer progresses, Scarborough will be working on her techniques to help her become a better collegiate wrestler.
“I want to improve on certain moves that will help my freestyle. Folk-style is high school where there are certain moves there, and there are certain moves for freestyle,” she explained. “There are a lot of throws and that is what I want to work on.”
Scarborough will always have the mark of being the first Smithville girl to wrestle all four years of high school. She will take that achievement into the college ranks, where she will try to make a name for herself once again. Her love of the sport and proving doubters wrong has always fueled Scarborough and makes her a worthy winner of the Athlete of the Year Award.
