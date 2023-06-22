Ruby Scarborough reacts to winning Athlete of the Year for the Smithville girls side. She received 29 of the 56 votes cast. 

Editor’s Note: Courier-Tribune’s Athlete of the Year Awards recognize one male and one female student-athlete for the previous school year from Liberty, Liberty North, Smithville and Kearney high schools.

SMITHVILLE — Ruby Scarborough is the first-ever Smithville girl to participate in wrestling all four years of high school. Her determination to be great along with her ability to face adversity has allowed her to break barriers at Smithville. Scarborough earned 29 of the 56 votes cast and was one of 11 athletes nominated for the Courier-Tribune’s Smithville girls Athlete of the Year, making her the winner.

Ruby Scarborough

Ruby Scarborough is the first-ever Smithville girl to participate in wrestling all four years of high school. For her efforts, she was named the CT’s girls athlete of the year for Smithville.
Smithville Wrestling

Smithville’s Ruby Scarborough wrestles during the Class 1 District 4 Championship on Friday, Feb. 10.
Ruby Scarborough

Ruby Scarborough is the 2023 Smithville girls Athlete of the Year.

