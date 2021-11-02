KANSAS CITY— Smithville’s parents, friends and students crowded into the small St. Pius X High School gymnasium to see their two squads take part in the Class 4 Sectional round on Thursday, Oct. 28.
Smithville was unable to get past St. Pius X, losing 3-1, but they played strong volleyball throughout the game.
A slow start in set one did hurt Smithville as they tried to upset St. Pius X. St. Pius X entered the game on a massive hot streak that had the home team winners of 15 in a row.
St. Pius X jumped out to the quick start in set one winning 25-5. Smithville’s head coach Katy Minnix shared that her team was a little bit tense due to the magnitude and importance of the game.
“They decided that this is not fun to play this way,” Minnix said. “That was when they kicked into another gear and realized we could play with them.”
Smithville certainly could play with them as they won set two 26-24 with the final point coming from Mia DeLaPiedra. This was only the fourth set that St. Pius X had lost in their 15-game winning streak.
“In set two, we really worked our game plan more,” Minnix said.
St. Pius X would go on to win sets three and four to move on to the state quarterfinals, but Smithville looked the part of a contender all season long.
The Warriors were able to capture a district championship along with their record of 29-6-5. Minnix shared that wins against Kearney and winning a set against Platte County were huge steps in the right direction for the Smithville program.
“They have one of the best records in school history,” Minnix said. “They are such a good group of girls and they play together, work so well together and are always there for one another.”
Smithville returns some of their varsity team for next year. The Warriors will lose three seniors to graduation: Isabella Reynolds, Lillian Post and Autumn Kaderly.
“They really wanted to win,” Minnix said. “They were really serious about getting down into the postseason. They really bought into what I was trying to sell them and they helped make the culture for the team.”
The Warriors do return some key players that will, hopefully, propel this team even further, next year. The future is bright with DeLaPiedra and Silvia Fisher continuing to be stalwarts in front of the net for Warriors.
“Our big group of sophomores really bought into what the seniors were building,” Minnix said. “They want to do more.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.