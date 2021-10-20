Smithville was defeated by Excelsior Springs 11-1 in the district semifinals on Thursday, Oct. 14.
The Warriors season ended with a final record of 23-10, which helped them secure the top spot in their district.
Excelsior Springs jumped out to 7-0 lead in the first two innings over Smithville.
The Warriors wouldn’t be able to add a run until the bottom of the fifth inning, when the game was already out of reach for a Smithville comeback.
Pitcher Haley Cotter was a major factor for the Warriors this season as she commanded the circle throughout the year. Her impressive pitching helped Smithville throughout their way to the 23-10 campaign.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.