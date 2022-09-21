KEARNEY — The Kearney High School Athletic Hall of Fame Committee celebrated another year of inductees at their banquet on Saturday, Sept. 10. The night prior, the group was recognized at halftime of Kearney’s win over Smithville. There were five individuals and two teams inducted into the hall of fame this year.

The 2004 boys state champion wrestling team and the 2008 boys state champion golf team were inducted. Craig Porter, class of 1970; Sandy Reichert, class of 1981; Pam Gingerich, class of 1984; and Darrell Meinke, class of 1996, were all inducted. The final inductee was current boys basketball coach and standout player Dillon Starzl, class of 2010.

