KEARNEY — The Kearney High School Athletic Hall of Fame Committee celebrated another year of inductees at their banquet on Saturday, Sept. 10. The night prior, the group was recognized at halftime of Kearney’s win over Smithville. There were five individuals and two teams inducted into the hall of fame this year.
The 2004 boys state champion wrestling team and the 2008 boys state champion golf team were inducted. Craig Porter, class of 1970; Sandy Reichert, class of 1981; Pam Gingerich, class of 1984; and Darrell Meinke, class of 1996, were all inducted. The final inductee was current boys basketball coach and standout player Dillon Starzl, class of 2010.
Starzl and his family have strong ties to the Kearney school district and community. His grandmother worked in the school district and his grandfather was part of the first basketball state championship in Kearney history as the Bulldogs took the crown in 1961. Starzl’s father and aunt are both in the Kearney Hall of Fame.
“It feels like I am joining the family getting into the hall of fame,” he laughed. “It’s been an honor to grow up in Kearney. The community has always supported our sports and schools. That is why Kearney is such a special place.”
Starzl has been a force on the basketball court from his youth days to his time in college at Northwest Missouri State.
Nic Mattson is an assistant coach for the Kearney basketball team and longtime friend of Starzl’s. Mattson shared that the hall of fame inductee has always been good at basketball, which dates back to their games against each other in third grade.
“I always got matched up against Dillon’s team to go the championship game. ... He was a foot and a half taller than everybody else,” Mattson laughed. “He won the championship every year so I hated going up against him because my dad coached my team and his mom coached his team. Every year it was like running into a buzz saw.”
One of the highlights for Starzl was winning the state championship in 2010 as they knocked off the defending state title holders, St. Francis Borgia. Starzl scored a game-high 20 points to lead the team to victory.
“I get chills thinking of the state game. St. Francis Borgia was on a 50-game win streak and they were undefeated on the year. They beat us by 20 in the previous year’s state game,” Starzl recalled. “No one believed that we could win and we ended up winning. It was fun to celebrate with some of my best friends.”
Today, Starzl holds the title of head coach of the varsity team. It’s a role he is honored to hold and represent.
His calm, intentional demeanor has made him a coach that players feel comfortable being around. He has created a positive environment for the squad. Mattson said Starzl is a coach that stands up for players on the court and takes time to care for them away from sport.
“In typical Dillon fashion, he comes through and does what is best for the kids. He makes tough decisions and it’s always with the kids at the forefront of his thoughts,” Mattson said. “If a kid is struggling in class, Dillon makes sure that he gets to the right tutor.”
While Starzl is a calm, caring coach, he also wants to win. Starzl gets fired up during games as he tries to convey messages to his players, and sometimes the referees.
In his short time as a head coach, Starzl has even had a run in with a tooth malfunction after a tough loss to Ruskin. Mattson explained the situation that occurred in 2020 when no fans were allowed in the building due to COVID-19 protocols.
“During the fourth quarter, he is getting so frustrated. At that point, he had a tooth that had to get pulled so he had a retainer with a fake tooth. He was yelling and so frustrated that his retainer popped out and it fell on the floor during the game. I never seen this man move so fast.
“He runs onto the court and picks up the retainer, he looks back at us and he laughs. It was the thing you needed when everything was going wrong,” Mattson laughed.
The stories of kindness and dedication to Kearney athletics are endless when it comes to Starzl. The coach is trusted by his players, fellow staff and school administration and within the Kearney community.
He said he is thankful for everything that Kearney has done for him and his family.
Starzl will be back on the sidelines to lead the Bulldogs this season as the hall of famer looks to bring more titles to the basketball program.
“I am very honored and now that I am a teacher here, some of my students come up to me in the hallways and congratulating me,” Starzl said. “I was very lucky to have great coaches, great teammates throughout high school. I am very honored to share the weekend with some other great athletes and great teams as well.”
