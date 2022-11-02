KEARNEY — A lot has changed since 2005. “Star Wars,” “Harry Potter” and “War of the Worlds” dominated movie theaters that year. Gwen Stefani’s “Hollaback Girl” was a constant play on radio stations everywhere. Along with these classics, Kearney softball won their first state championship in 2005. The team had yet to repeat the title since then.
But, the long drought ended Friday, Oct. 28, when the Bulldogs won the Class 4 State Championship. Kearney finished the season on a 11-game win streak.
The Bulldogs jumped all over Helias Catholic in the championship game, topping the Crusaders by a final score of 14-9. The ball was jumping out of the field for Kearney as they finished with three home runs.
Two of the home runs came from Elysia Hand. The incredible outfielder broke the record for most RBIs in a state championship. She finished with eight RBIs that came from two home runs including a grand slam in the fifth inning with two outs remaining.
“I always knew that Elysia had that potential in her because I have seen it a lot,” head coach Katelyn Birchfield said. “So many people were saying so many positive things and it just helped everyone stay relaxed. When they go up to the plate, they are relaxed and not worrying too much of having a bad at-bat.”
Not many Kearney players had bad at-bats in the final game. Senior Jadyn Barnes led the team with three hits as she was able to get on base. Her teammates were able to score her on three different occasions. Mackenzie Herndon drilled a solo home run in the top of the seventh inning for the final run of the game. Her homer gave Kearney momentum as they entered the final frame of the game. The Bulldogs led 14-7 entering the bottom of the seventh inning.
Kearney’s Katelynn Landewee has been fantastic in tough spots all season. She was key in crucial games like the district championship against Platte County to the state quarterfinal game versus McDonald County. She closed the door on the Crusaders to claim the state championship.
Freshman Alyssa Quick earned the start for Kearney and she set the tempo early. She pitched 4.2 innings and allowed only three earned runs against a team that had been averaging over six runs per game. Quick was relieved by Landewee in the fifth inning.
“2022 STATE CHAMPS!!! What a great first year of high school ball. Great job to my teammates, and coaches. This will be a memory that sticks with me forever,” Quick wrote on Twitter after the win.
The celebration for Kearney was magical as they dog piled in the middle of the field after the win. The coaching staff along with the players hugged, cheered and took photos together. These feelings didn’t stop in Jefferson City; they continued all the way to Kearney. A police escort met the Bulldogs’ bus and showered them with praise like great warriors returning from battle.
“There was a whole bunch of people that lined the roads on our route back into Kearney,” Birchfield said. “They were so excited for us and we had a huge crowd that was at the high school. Everybody was just celebrating. There was fireworks, and the community support for the girls was unreal.”
This 2022 Kearney softball team will go down in history because of the state championship and the many other accolades they have achieved. But, the most important thing that this team will remember will be the laughter and stories that will be told for years to come.
Birchfield has been the head coach since 2017. She has started to create an amazing team culture. It’s a culture built upon players being themselves and being comfortable with who they are at practice and in games. She credits the coaches that taught her to play the game for her style of softball.
“The best thing that can happen for the kids is to show that you believe in them,” the coach said. “No matter the situation, no matter if you are winning, no matter if you are losing. Believing in them and believing in their ability helps the kids when they are struggling.”
The positive reinforcement could be seen all season long from the dugout.
“I feel so proud of the kids, I still feel on cloud nine,” Birchfield shared. “This is such a great feeling and I am so excited that the kids got to experience this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.