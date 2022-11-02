KEARNEY — A lot has changed since 2005. “Star Wars,” “Harry Potter” and “War of the Worlds” dominated movie theaters that year. Gwen Stefani’s “Hollaback Girl” was a constant play on radio stations everywhere. Along with these classics, Kearney softball won their first state championship in 2005. The team had yet to repeat the title since then.

But, the long drought ended Friday, Oct. 28, when the Bulldogs won the Class 4 State Championship. Kearney finished the season on a 11-game win streak.

