Editor’s Note: As part of the Courier-Tribune’s year in review coverage for 2021, we asked athletics programs in Kearney, Liberty, Liberty North and Smithville high schools to tell us who their “unsung heroes” are, those worthy of recognition but whose efforts are often behind the scenes. This is Kearney’s story.
KEARNEY — During the holiday season, reflecting on others and performing good deeds for a neighbor is common place. But, being selfless during the entire year, now that’s hard.
“He cares so much,” girls basketball coach Troy Resler said of Owen Iseminger, head athletic trainer for Kearney who oversees everything from a twisted ankle to helping a Bulldog athlete rehab a serious injury.
Iseminger has always been around sports. He went to Central Methodist for his undergrad studies and to play baseball, but a coaching change gave Iseminger the opportunity to pursue athletic training.
In 2010, “Iceman” as he’s referred to, was working in a warehouse in Nixa looking for a job in the athletic training field. Iseminger received a phone call from former Kearney Athletics Director Eric Marshall asking if he would apply for the Kearney position.
“When do you want me?,” Iseminger recalled asking Marshall.
“Whenever you can come,” he said Marshall responded.
“I can be there in four hours,” Iseminger said.
So, Iseminger grabbed a dress shirt and he was off to his interview, which later parlayed into a job with the Bulldogs. The first year was crazy for Iseminger, who was walking into a football program that had just won the 2009 Class 4 State Championship.
“I had to learn how to handle the coaches, handle the administration, handle the parents and show your knowledge immediately so that you can get that respect,” he said.
The respect has been earned as Iseminger has become a staple on the sidelines of Kearney athletics. He may not be someone that is wanted to be seen as that may suggest an injury, but knowing he is there means Kearney athletes are in good hands.
“He knows so much. If I have something wrong, I go to him,” Resler said with a smile. “If he doesn’t know something, the man will research. He has so many connections and he has built that off of the relationships.”
The balance can be hard between giving each athlete necessary care, but Iseminger is up for the challenge. He shares that in college athletics, they focus their athletic training care only on the money sports, but not with Iseminger.
“I don’t care if it’s the seventh grade cross country runner or if it’s the starting quarterback,” Iseminger said. “My office is open to both of them.”
Of course, Iseminger wants the Bulldogs to win games and state titles, but there is one aspect of the job that gives Iseminger purpose. When an athlete goes down with an injury and he is able to help them get back onto the court or field, that is what makes him the happiest.
“Seeing the kid’s worlds are a little turned upside down because they are not used to sitting out of sports because of an injury, watching them overcome that and get back out there is a joy and benefit to this,” he said.
The man that calls the sidelines and the training room his home is an accomplished athletic trainer, but he is an even better person. The care and love he puts into the safety of Kearney athletes is unparalleled. Iseminger is a person that puts others before himself.
“Letting kids do what they love and be successful at what they love is my favorite part of the job,” he said.
