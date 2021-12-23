The following is a breakdown of the top sports articles read online between Jan. 1 and Dec. 15, 2021 by Courier-Tribune website, app and social media users according to Google Analytics. This is the first list in the series. The second, featuring the top 10 most read online articles, will be featured in the Dec. 30 edition.
21. Married to the game: The Laws share life of love, family and coaching
The Laws show their love for each other and their respective sports in this long-form feature about the coaching couple.
20. Liberty North girls soccer beats Liberty
in district semis
With both teams riding a six-game win streak, the Eagles got the best of the Blue Jays in the district semifinal.
19. Liberty North wins district championship
in wild fashion
In an insane game that went back and forth, Liberty North earned the victory over crosstown rival in the volleyball district championship.
18. Courier Tribune’s 2021 All-Area Boys Tennis Team
The Courier-Tribune lists the area’s best in boys tennis.
17. 10 area baseball players named to Missouri all-state teams
The best baseball players in the Liberty, Smithville and Kearney areas were awarded all-state honors.
16. Liberty edges Kearney in rocky opening game
The Blue Jays bested the Bulldogs in the opening game of the girls basketball season.
15. Liberty North advances to state semifinals
The defense showed up in this game as Liberty North handled business against Park Hill South in the state semifinals.
14. Courier-Tribune’s 2021 All-Area Baseball Team
In this story, readers learned who received the honor of best baseball players named by Courier-Tribune staff.
13. Addison Beagle named 2021 recipient of Evelyn Gates Award
The accomplished volleyball player from Liberty North is given this huge honor and we learn more about the athlete from her coach.
12. Former Kearney baseball alum transfers to national champion Mississippi State
Here, readers learned about Jesse Davis and his journey to Mississippi State.
11. Liberty North’s state tournament run ends in heartbreak
The Eagles and Lee’s Summit West went toe-to-toe in this instant classic that left the local team in tears.
