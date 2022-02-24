COLUMBIA — A senior class built on hard work and selfless nature is a recipe for success. Different programs across the state measure success is different ways, but for Liberty’s wrestling team, success is measured in the most tangible way, state championships.
The Blue Jays secured their third straight Class 4 State Championships on Saturday, Feb. 19. Liberty dominated the tournament as they brought home four individual state title winners while another six wrestlers were podium worthy. Liberty head coach Dustin Brewer shared how the team succeeded this year.
“We had a big group of seniors this year and it has been a special group,” Brewer said. “The guys came together and wrestled really well, this last week.”
The four individual title winners could not be stopped all season long as Hunter Taylor (113) claimed his weight class win with a pin over Seckman’s Matthew Cook. Kyle Dutton (145) was on top of all four of his matches as he claimed the first-place match win with a 5-3 decision over Park Hill’s Kat Miller.
Wentric Williams III (195) was explosive per usual as he pinned three of his four opponents during the three day tournament. In the championship, Williams pinned Holt’s Isaiah Slaughter. Christopher Coates (132) was the victor in his weight class as he finished the season with one loss to his name. In the state tournament he pinned his first three opponents which led to a 3-0 decision victory over Park Hill’s Cael Keck. Brewer explained what has made Coates such an impressive wrestler after a season that was filled with injuries at the start of the year.
“He is one of the more talented guys that I have ever coached,” Brewer said. “He worked hard and had a great attitude when he came back. Every match he looks calm and collected and he knows what he wants to do and he goes out and does it.”
It wasn’t all roses for the Blue Jays this season, Brewer explained. Liberty dealt with a lot of adversity as injuries piled up and sickness decimated the squad during the middle of the season.
“It was probably one of the most difficult years since I have been here,” Brewer said. “It seemed like we battled sickness for two months straight while getting guys healthy. It started to come together toward the end of the year.”
For the rest of the Blue Jays, Devon Harrison (106) finished in second place in his weight class. Cooper Rider (120) finished in fourth place as he was able to score 14 team points. Easton Hilton (138) ended his tournament in third place with a big 5-2 decision win in the third place match.
In the 152 weight division, Logan Rathjen won second place after dispatching his first three opponents to give him a shot at the individual title. But, Rathjen lost a close match by a 3-1 decision. Peyton Westpfahl (160) ended his season in fifth place as he won in the tiebreaker round of the fifth-place match.
Jeremiah Halter (182) went the distance in his first three matches where he won all of them. Halter was unable to secure the individual title, but grabbed second place for the Blue Jays as he ended his impressive tournament with a 3-1 record. Lastly, Jason Briones (170) qualified and finished with a record of 1-2 that included a 6-3 decision win.
“For these guys, they were having fun,” Brewer said. “They were loose and singing and dancing all week. I think it helped our younger guys take the pressure away from them.”
On the girl’s side, Liberty was represented by the dynamic sister team of Jaden and Julia Breeden. The Breedens have been impressive all season long in their quest for individual state titles. Sadly, the two were not able to accomplish that feat, but performed well enough to make the podium at the highly esteemed state tournament.
First, Jaden (105) pinned her first two opponents and set herself up for the semifinals of her weight class. Jaden was not able to defeat Timberland’s Kate Cooper as she won via pin. Jaden rebounded, though, she was able to win over Kearney’s Bailey Martin by a 6-3 decision. She finished off her season by winning third place by sneaking past St. Charles’ Alyssa King in a 3-2 decision.
Julia (120) was able to make the podium for the Blue Jays, as well. She earned sixth place at the final tournament of the year as she won her first two matches. Julia was unable to record another win, but in the difficult weight class that she was in, the 2-3 record stands as a job well done.
“Those two are some of the hardest workers in our room,” Brewer said. “They are both really tough. They both wanted to win state titles, but for them, they still got state medals and they can rebuild and refocus and do some of the things that they need to work on.”
The impressive wrestlers at Liberty showcases the depth and ability that this community possesses. With three straight state titles and two blossoming young female wrestlers, Liberty has lots to be excited about when future generations walk through the halls of Liberty High School. These future generations have many inspiring state performers to look up to after an exciting weekend in Columbia.
“Our seniors this year really put us on the map,” Brewer said. “They made it known that we have a good program and a good team.”
