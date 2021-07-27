LIBERTY — The William Jewell women's golf team earned recognition as one of the top 20 teams in the Women's Golf Coaches Association's All-Scholar Team GPA Award for the 2020-21 season.
The award recognizes the women's collegiate golf programs with the highest collective average team GPA, which includes all of the team's student-athletes for the 2020-21 season. William Jewell finished 12th in Division II with a 3.766 mark.
Two former Liberty golfers on the roster helped the Cardinals make the grade this year.
Kelsi Schmitz, a 2017 Liberty graduate, was also named a 2020 Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-America Scholar this year. She also received the GLVC Bro. James Gaffney Distinguished Scholar honors and Division II ADA Academic Achievement Award in 2020. Schmitz is majoring in nursing.
Freshman Hope Peck, a 2020 Liberty graduate, made the dean's list during both of her first two semesters as a Cardinal.
The Cardinals are one of five GLVC teams to make the top-20 and was third amongst league foes. Jewell also had four players that were previously recognized as WGCA All-America Scholars.
Leading Division II was Davenport University, as the team's nine members averaged a 3.915 GPA, while Macalester College led Division III with a 3.944 average GPA. In NAIA, Ottawa College – Arizona led the division with a GPA of 3.921.
