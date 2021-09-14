On Monday, Sept. 13, Smithville softball was able to get past Platte County 3-0 due to a strong pitching performance from Haley Cotter.
Cotter pitched the full seven-inning game and gave up six hits while completing the shutout. The Warriors’ (8-6) offense delivered late in the game as they scored two of their three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Smithville were led by Katie Robinette and Ellie Pickett, who accounted for five of the Warriors' nine hits.
The Warriors will face Winnetonka at home on Thursday, Sep. 16.
