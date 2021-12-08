SMITHVILLE— The Warriors start off their campaign with head coach Taylor Middleton as he begins his fourth year with the girls wrestling team.
How many athletes last season received all-state or all-conference awards?
Middleton: “We return four All-Conference girls from last year.”
Who are your team’s heavy contributors?
Middleton: “Kaylyn Schuerman, First Team All Conference last year; Ruby Sarborough, Gwen Lewis, Emily Knight were all 2nd Team All Conference last year.”
Who are newcomers that you feel will make an immediate impact?
Middleton: “We have several new faces this season, Aubrey Pestano, Sophia Boone both got off to a solid start at Park Hill. Skyler Ross was injured last season and has started off really well so far. Noellie Parrot saw significant varsity action last year and new teammates Kaydence Porter and Kylie Alexander have joined the squad and we are really looking forward to seeing them compete this season.”
What are your team’s strengths heading into the current season?
Middleton: “These girls work really hard and are starting to come together as a team. They enjoy the entire process of being on a team and it’s always fun seeing them compete.”
What are your key match-ups or rivalry/big games we should note for the season?
Middleton: “Our conference is always tough. Platte County and Kearney are always fun conference matchups for the team.”
